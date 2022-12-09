Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
‘Enjoying every minute’: Todd Yeagley reflects on Team 50, program ahead of National Championship
Getting to the National Championship game is far from simple. It seems obvious. As an Indiana men’s soccer fan, though, you wouldn’t know it. The relative ease with which Todd Yeagley and his predecessors have blazed through the treacherous path throughout the program’s 50-year history – it’s the Hoosiers’ 17th appearance and Yeagley’s fourth as their head coach – has created consistency unlike anything else in collegiate or professional sports.
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball played 36 solid minutes. Don’t ask about the other four.
LAS VEGAS — Sin City. A monument to opulence. A garish adult Disneyland where visitors can stroll downtown with an open 24 oz. Coors Light, slot machines outnumber trees and the upper tiers of Maslow’s hierarchy are just an MGM Platinum membership away. And if you flew 2,000...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball loses game of runs to No. 10 Arizona in turbulent matchup
LAS VEGAS — If The Clash in Las Vegas was Mt. Everest, No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball was a mountain climber, eager to embark on a new, ambitious journey. The Hoosiers had the skill, preparation and mindset to prove they were up to a tall task and the support system of an energetic crowd and environment to back them up.
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Arizona
Arizona punched Indiana in the mouth. Its 17-0 run on the Hoosiers early in the first half was a strong start. The Wildcats looked more athletic and tough. They played loose and free. Indiana, meanwhile, looked shaken and seemed like a team that didn’t belong in this type of marquee matchup.
Indiana Daily Student
Indomitable Arizona offense downs No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball 89-75 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — It was a battle of strength vs. strength between No. 10 University of Arizona’s fast-paced offense, and No. 14 Indiana’s stout defense at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Arizona entered the game with the second-best offensive efficiency in the country. Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer defeats Pitt 2-0 to advance to second College Cup Final in three seasons
History would not be rewritten on this night. The pursuit of perfection, not vengeance, prevailed. Back in the College Cup for what felt like the millionth time over its storied 50-year history, Indiana men’s soccer once again showed that experience and sustained success does matter at this stage of the NCAA Tournament.
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer silences doubters, shuts out Pitt en route to NCAA Championship
Sophomore forward Tommy Mihalic was smiling ear to ear, triumphantly pumping his fists in the air. He, along with over a dozen jubilant teammates, made sure to express their gratitude to the fans and the Indiana Crabb Band first and foremost. There were hugs, high fives and endearing team dancing,...
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss to Arizona
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 89-75 loss to Arizona on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
mediafeed.org
Indiana University-Bloomington will cost you this much
Indiana University is known for its innovative academic programs, serving as the first to feature an informatics school. Located on a beautiful campus, IU offers a variety of excellent music and arts degrees and events along with international student organizations, and an LGBTQ+-friendly campus. Plus, if you love sports, the Hoosiers provide plenty of exciting athletic competitions.
Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat. FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Those competing at the state championship...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
