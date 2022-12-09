'This a larger issue': LGBTQ+ advocates rally in Durham after power cut to Moore County drag show

LGBTQ+ advocates spoke out Thursday about the ongoing threat the drag community is facing.

The power grid sabotage in Moore County happened while a drag show was underway in Southern Pines.

While officials say they are looking at a possible connection, they've not released any evidence that the two events are related.

"The issue is of depriving people and another generation of people from being able to choose," said Naomi Dix, producer and artist in the show at the Sunrise Theater last Saturday. "Whether it has anything to do with the show or not, I don't want to focus on whether it has something to do with this show. It needs to be investigated."

Dix was performing when the power went out about a half hour into the show. She said this has emboldened her to bring more events like it to the Moore County community in early 2023.

"This a larger issue," said Dix, who also said she had not been questioned by the FBI. "The larger issue is that the queer, trans and drag community are being attacked."

The event Thursday took place at Pinhook in Downtown Durham. Advocates noted that more than 120 drag shows have been attacked this year and more people need to understand this is going on.