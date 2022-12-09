ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

ClutchPoints

USC football: 4 players Trojans must target in transfer portal

As the Trojans look at the available talent in the college football transfer portal, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is open for business on all accounts. The portal is already brimming with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Trojans shouldn’t snag a few of these players to bolster their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom USC football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eastern Progress

Wildcats hope narrow loss to UCLA can be springboard to 2023 success

A week ago, UCLA capped the Division I women’s soccer season with a 3-2, double-overtime thriller over North Carolina. Another one-goal UCLA win loomed large for the Arizona Wildcats, who finished 8-7-3 overall and 5-5-1 in Pac-12 play in coach Becca Moros’ second season. Sunshine Fontes scored an 83rd-minute goal as No. 1-ranked UCLA outlasted the UA 1-0 when the teams met Oct. 9 in Westwood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25

MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
SAN MATEO, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball vs. Indiana: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

The 10th-ranked Arizona Wildcats get a major challenge when they take on the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Las Vegas Clash in Sin City. Arizona basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Wildcats games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!)
TUCSON, AZ
Antelope Valley Press

SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
AdWeek

KNBC to Lose Chuck Henry Along with 4 Reporters to Early Retirement at End of Year

Los Angeles NBC owned station KNBC is losing at least five journalists to an early retirement package at the end of the year. The Los Angeles Times reports that anchor Chuck Henry, “along with veteran reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch, have accepted ‘voluntary early retirement’ buyouts and will be leaving the station at the end of this month, according to three station insiders who were not authorized to comment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall

PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
ARIZONA STATE
Community Policy