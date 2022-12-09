ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
FanSided

Two of Georgia football’s top assistants are safe for now

Georgia football has one of the best coaching staff in the country, and with all the success that the Dawgs are having, other teams will look to steal assistants. December always brings rumors on top of rumors about coaching changes. Two of Georgia’s bigger assistants have already been associated with other teams, but thankfully those rumors seemed to have stopped.
ATHENS, GA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Dec. 12

Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Dec. 5-11. Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour. Deadline is 4...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles versus Bears: Week 15 NFL Odds, Prediction

Week 15 of the NFL’s regular season approaches, and the next step in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ journey takes them to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears. This is the 47th meeting between these proud franchises, and if history is any indication, based on the setting and opponent, this one might be must-see television.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

