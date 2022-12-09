Read full article on original website
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Kyler Murray carted off with knee injury on Cardinals' first drive
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Two of Georgia football’s top assistants are safe for now
Georgia football has one of the best coaching staff in the country, and with all the success that the Dawgs are having, other teams will look to steal assistants. December always brings rumors on top of rumors about coaching changes. Two of Georgia’s bigger assistants have already been associated with other teams, but thankfully those rumors seemed to have stopped.
Georgia-Ohio State Peach Bowl Most In-Demand Ticket Of Bowl Season
SI Tickets uses a formula that takes into account the number of tickets sold, the number of tickets available and average price.
Three-Time NBA Champion, Coach and College Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Silas Passes Away at 79
Three-Time NBA Champion, Coach and College Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Silas Passes Away at 79
Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide zooms to lofty AP Poll ranking
In Monday’s AP Poll, Alabama Basketball, coming off its defeat of last week’s No. 1 team, became the highest-ranked one-loss team in college basketball. The boost was expected with the Crimson Tide vaulting to the No. 4 spot in the rankings. Above the Crimson Tide in the current...
Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Dec. 12
Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Dec. 5-11. Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour. Deadline is 4...
Philadelphia Eagles versus Bears: Week 15 NFL Odds, Prediction
Week 15 of the NFL’s regular season approaches, and the next step in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ journey takes them to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears. This is the 47th meeting between these proud franchises, and if history is any indication, based on the setting and opponent, this one might be must-see television.
