TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson wins Jim Thorpe Award as college football's top DB

TCU's Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was named the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner as college football best defensive back on Thursday night.

Hodges-Tomlinson is the second TCU player in three seasons to win the Oklahoma City-based award, following Tre’von Moehrig in 2020.

In helping lead TCU (12-1) to the College Football Playof f, Hodges-Tomlinson accounted for 42 tackles this season, three interceptions and a forced fumble. His 857 snaps played were the most of any Big 12 cornerback.

Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 1 cornerback in the Big 12.

Hodges-Tomlinson will be honored on Feb. 7 in Oklahoma City in an awards banquet, presented by Paycom and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.TCU will face Michigan in a playoff semifinal — the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. — at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Will Caleb Williams win another Heisman Trophy for Lincoln Riley?

Jim Thorpe Award Winners

Winners of the Jim Thorpe Trophy for the nation's best defensive back, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:

2022: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

2021: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

2020: Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2019: Grant Delpit, LSU

2018: Deandre Baker, Georgia

2017: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

2016: Adoree' Jackson, Southern California

2015: Desmond King, Iowa

2014: Gerod Holliman, Louisville

2013: Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State

2012: Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State

2011: Morris Claiborne, LSU

2010: Patrick Peterson, LSU

2009: Eric Berry, Tennessee

2008: Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State

2007: Antoine Cason, Arizona

2006: Aaron Ross, Texas

2005: Michael Huff, Texas

2004: Carlos Rogers, Auburn

2003: Derrick Strait, Oklahoma

2002: Terence Newman, Kansas State

2001: Roy Williams, Oklahoma

2000: Jamar Fletcher, Wisconsin

1999: Tyrone Carter, Minnesota

1998: Antoine Winfield, Ohio State

1997: Charles Woodson, Michigan

1996: Lawrence Wright, Florida

1995: Greg Myers, Colorado State

1994: Chris Hudson, Colorado

1993: Antonio Langham, Albama

1992: Deon Figures, Colorado

1991: Terrell Buckley, Florida State

1990: Darryll Lewis, Arizona

1989: Mark Carrier, Southern California

1988: Deion Sanders, Florida State

1987: Bennie Blades, Miami and Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma

1986: Thomas Everett, Baylor

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson wins Jim Thorpe Award as college football's top DB