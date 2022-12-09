Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 2

In this week’s SBLive Sports Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25, there has been quite a bit of movement in the Top 10 as these powers in Class 7A continue to trade blows against one another.

Teams like Milton and Archer made giant moves in this week’s rankings while other teams took a slide.

Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 below.

1. Wheeler (4-0): The Wildcats picked up a win against Kimball (Tx.) last Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season. Georgia’s only nationally-ranked team has looked solid to start the season.

2. Kell (5-0): After beating McEachern 67-62 and following that up with a blowout win against Centennial, the Longhorns jump from No. 4 to No. 2 in this week’s rankings. They’re 5-0 to start the season and already have three wins against Top 10 teams.

3. Grayson (6-1): The Rams remain in the No. 3 spot in this week’s rankings after picking up a great win against Alexander. They have shown early on that they can compete with anyone in the state.

4. Norcross (5-0): What was once a heated rivalry just a few short years ago, Norcross embarrassed Meadowcreek 86-6 this past Tuesday. They’re 5-0 on the season and jump into the No. 4 spot in the rankings this week.

5. McEachern (6-4): We’re going to give the Indians the benefit of the doubt this week and not move them down any further than No. 5. They’ve lost back-to-back games to No. 2 Kell and No. 6 Pebblebrook, but still have wins against No. 7 Newton and No. 9 Greenforest.

6 Pebblebrook (5-3): The Falcons move up a couple of spots in this week’s rankings after going 3-0 with a one-point win over No. 5 McEachern. The Falcons have three losses but only lost to No. 2 Kell by two points. They also have a win over No. 3 Grayson.

7. Newton (3-2): The Rams went 1-1 since last week’s rankings, losing to Duncanville (Tx.) and beating Archer in a close one, 54-50. The Rams drop a couple of spots in this week’s rankings but are still one of the top teams in a loaded Class 7A.

8. Eagle’s Landing (5-0): The Golden Eagles picked up another pair of wins since last week’s rankings, including a nice win on the road over St. Pius. They remain in the No. 8 spot.

9. Greenforest (2-3): The Eagles have three losses this season, and they’re to No. 2 Kell, No. 5 McEachern, and nationally-ranked Wasatch Academy (UT.). They hung tough with Kell and McEachern, and they remain in the No. 9 spot in this week’s rankings.

10. Alexander (4-1): The Cougars picked up their first loss of the season, and it was a close one to No. 3 Grayson 64-60. They’re playing very good basketball to start the season and remain in the No. 10 spot.

11. Grovetown (2-4): The Warriors haven’t played a game since last week’s rankings, but have done enough to remain in the No. 11 spot.

12. McDonough (5-0): The Warhawks earned two more wins since last week’s rankings, including a 68-58 win over Lovett. They remain in the No. 12 spot and are the No. 1 team in Class AAAA.

13. Pace Academy (3-2): The Knights have dropped back-to-back games, but both have come to good out-of-state programs in Mater Dei (Calf.) and Christ The King (Ny.). With some other teams in the state having yet to play strong competition, Pace moves up three spots to No. 13.

14. Milton (6-0): From unranked to No. 14, Milton makes its debut on the Power 25 rankings after winning three more games. They have a win against No. 6 Pebblebrook already.

15. Johnson-Savannah (5-1): The Atomsmashers went 2-0 since last week’s rankings and have only lost to No. 12 McDonough so far this season.

16. Hiram (7-1): The Hornets continue to impress this season. They beat a solid Carrollton team this past Tuesday and are 7-1 on the season. Their only loss came in overtime to No. 15 Johnson-Savannah.

17. Sandy Creek (5-2): The Patriots drop two spots in this week’s rankings, but are still off to a good start this season. Their two wins this past week came against Creekside and McIntosh.

18. Archer (6-2): We said last week that Archer would have a ton of potential to move up the rankings and they’re already making a big jump this week. The Tigers beat a good Mountain View team and then nearly beat No. 7 Newton on the road Tuesday night. The Tigers are up to No. 18 this week.

19. Lanier (5-3): The Longhorns picked up two more wins and as a result, have moved up four spots in the rankings. They blew out both Franklin County and Central Gwinnett.

20. Fayette County (5-1): The Tigers improved to 5-1 on the season after beating Griffin by 11 points earlier this week. They jump four spots in this week’s rankings.

21. Osborne (8-2): The Cardinals are 8-2 to start the season with their only two losses coming against No. 16 Hiram and No. 20 Fayette County. They’re playing solid basketball to start the season.

22. King’s Ridge Christian (3-1): The Tigers went 1-1 last week after losing to a solid Mt. Pisgah team by nine points. As a result, the Tigers fall down to the No. 22 spot in this week’s rankings.

23. Jonesboro (3-1): The Cardinals had an up-and-down week. They lost to Douglass (Tn.) and beat Lovejoy. They fall to No. 23 in this week’s rankings.

24. Lovett (5-2): The Lions suffered a bad loss to Greater Atlanta Christian but looked decent against McDonough in another loss. They fall to No. 24 in this week’s rankings.

25. Westside-Augusta (3-3): The Patriots slide all the way down to the final spot in the rankings after suffering a bad loss to Augusta Christian. They will have some opportunities to redeem themselves in upcoming games.