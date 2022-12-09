Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
19-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch in a northwest Houston neighborhood. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. Officers initially responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots....
1 teen dead, 1 critically injured after attempted robbery in north Harris County, deputies say
According to HCSO, the teens were attempting to rob a man outside of a store when the man's friend exited his car and shot them both.
fox26houston.com
Kenswick Drive shooting: 1 teen shot to death, another injured near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teen was shot to death and another was wounded after allegedly trying to rob a man near Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive near Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: Small...
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death outside southwest Houston apartment complex: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston overnight Sunday. Houston police say they were called to the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd a little before 3 a.m. That's when responding officers found a man lying in the street with several fatal gunshot wounds.
HPD: Man shot, killed after argument in apartment complex parking lot
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed while hanging out in an apartment complex parking lot in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 3 a.m. on Braeburn Glen Boulevard which is near Bissonnet Street and South Gessner Road intersection. Police said a group of men...
SWAT stand-off ends with man shooting himself in front lawn where family lived, HPD says
According to police, the man was outside of the residence where his common-law wife and children lived.
fox26houston.com
2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
24-year-old man charged with murder after accused of firing several shots in car with passengers
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
fox26houston.com
Homeowner shot to death during fight with masked suspects in South Park
HOUSTON - A man is dead, police said, after a fight with masked suspects outside his home on the city's south side overnight Saturday. Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a home in the 8400 block of Safeguard St. in South Park around 12:15 a.m. That's when they found an unidentified man in his 30s, shot to death.
fox26houston.com
Man sentenced to more than 40 years for killing, robbing TSU student
HOUSTON - A man previously out on bond accused of killing a student and robbing him of drugs and his video games has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to murder in exchange for 45 years in prison. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for 40 years in prison. Both sentences, as specified in a press release by the DA's office Sunday, will run concurrently.
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed after being shot in the head in Greater Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after he was reportedly shot in the head on Saturday afternoon in Greater Third Ward. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 4970 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Arvilla at around 5:18 p.m. It is unclear...
fox26houston.com
Surveillance cameras capture father of 5 gunned down trying to stop men from getting into car in his driveway
HOUSTON - A man trying to save a car from being stolen ends up losing his life. Around 1:45 a.m. the man was inside his home and saw on his surveillance camera several men in the driveway trying to get into his girlfriend’s car. He went outside to try and stop them.
proclaimerscv.com
After Officer Shot and Killed Man on I-10, Police Discovered 180 Pounds of Cocaine
After what began as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night, a cop shot and killed a man who was carrying cocaine. Just before 10 o’clock, the chase started west of LA 415 and moved into East Baton Rouge after crossing the Mississippi River Bridge. According to state...
fox26houston.com
1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car caught fire
HOUSTON - One car was said to have caught fire after a crash in southwest Houston where one person has died. Officials say they received a call around 5 p.m. after two cars got into a crash in the 8100 block of Bissonnet and Brae Acres near BraeBurn Country Club.
fox26houston.com
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car
HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
Driver crashes car into 2-story, Texas City house and tried taking officer's stun gun, police say
Police say there was someone upstairs, inside the home at the time of the collision. That person was not injured.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
Comments / 0