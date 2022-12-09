ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

19-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash

HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch in a northwest Houston neighborhood. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. Officers initially responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death outside southwest Houston apartment complex: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston overnight Sunday. Houston police say they were called to the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd a little before 3 a.m. That's when responding officers found a man lying in the street with several fatal gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Homeowner shot to death during fight with masked suspects in South Park

HOUSTON - A man is dead, police said, after a fight with masked suspects outside his home on the city's south side overnight Saturday. Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a home in the 8400 block of Safeguard St. in South Park around 12:15 a.m. That's when they found an unidentified man in his 30s, shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man sentenced to more than 40 years for killing, robbing TSU student

HOUSTON - A man previously out on bond accused of killing a student and robbing him of drugs and his video games has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to murder in exchange for 45 years in prison. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for 40 years in prison. Both sentences, as specified in a press release by the DA's office Sunday, will run concurrently.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car caught fire

HOUSTON - One car was said to have caught fire after a crash in southwest Houston where one person has died. Officials say they received a call around 5 p.m. after two cars got into a crash in the 8100 block of Bissonnet and Brae Acres near BraeBurn Country Club.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car

HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX

