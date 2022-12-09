Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. A nice break in the rain ahead as the rainy pattern will shift south tonight and tomorrow giving way to a sun/cloud mix into Friday. Another disturbance lifts northward again by Saturday bringing back some soaking rains throughout the day Saturday. Unlike recently, this system Saturday will move out quickly on Saturday night and we’ll return to a partly sunny sky again on Sunday and mostly sunny skies on Monday. Strong storms may get going around Tuesday night and we’ll have more about the storms right here as the event unfolds.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO