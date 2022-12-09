Read full article on original website
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
capecoddaily.com
Grant Fraud by Local Clean Energy Company Results in Prison
HYANNIS – A Massachusetts man who participated in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government out of about $50 million in tax-free grants intended to fund clean energy projects has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Christopher Condron was also sentenced Tuesday in Boston to three years of probation and ordered […] The post Grant Fraud by Local Clean Energy Company Results in Prison appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NECN
‘At a Breaking Point:' Boston Public Schools Desperate for Substitute Teachers
‘Tis the season to be out sick, but as teachers call out sick, school districts are scrambling to find substitutes, and in Boston there are not nearly enough. Michael Maguire, a teacher at Boston Latin Academy, said it used to happen every so often, when they did not have enough substitutes, but since the pandemic, it is happening almost daily. He and other teachers are giving up their free periods in order to help cover classes. Everyone from guidance counselors to front office staff are standing in as substitutes.
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
southarkansassun.com
$400 Monthly Payments Will Begin This January, Here’s What You Should Know
Hundreds of US citizens will be given the opportunity to receive $400 every month beginning in January. This is being done through the Chelsea Eats universal basic income pilot program, which will provide 2,000 households with allotments. At most 700 recipients will be chosen by the city of Chelsea this...
thisweekinworcester.com
Historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank Building for Sale for $1.9 Million
WORCESTER - The historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank building is now listed for sale for $1.9 million. The building at 316 Main St. was constructed in 1891 and is considered one of the most "unusual and individual buildings" in downtown Worcester. The six-story, 24,000 sq. ft office building is...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
NECN
Gov. Baker, State and Transit Officials Celebrate Green Line Extension Opening
The MBTA's Green Line Extension to Medford has officially opened to passengers, after the first train departed just before 5 a.m. Monday. Dozens of people lined up to hop onto the first couple of trains that left the brand new Medford/Tufts Station, one of five new stops the MBTA built for the new extension to the Green Line.
Ali and Yousef Jaafar found guilty for $21 million lottery fraud
A Watertown father and son were found guilty Friday for a multimillion dollar lottery fraud scheme. Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WCVB
City leaders, residents declare war on Boston's booming rat population
BOSTON — City leaders want to renew Boston’s ongoing war on rats. Boston residents say there’s been an explosion of rats in the past year or two. “The biggest one I’ve seen was probably 10 inches long,” said Jinty McGrath of South Boston. “They’re like a small dog.”
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
Owner Seeking Help After Vandals Cause $1K In Damage At Roller World In Saugus
A roller rink in Saugus is determined to not let vandals who caused $1,000 in damages skate by, says the rink's owner. Roller World, located near Route 1, was forced to close on Saturday Dec. 3 after discovering that vandals broke a heavy steel panic bar on a door to the rink's lobby area.&nbs…
NECN
American Airlines, JetBlue Add More Routes Through Northeast Alliance
American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. are adding more routes as they expand their Northeast Alliance despite a pending lawsuit that threatens the future of the partnership. The airlines announced Friday they are adding a variety of new nonstop destinations from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International...
NECN
After Uproar, Dedham Libraries to Put Up Christmas Trees: ‘There Is No Ban'
After heated arguments, Christmas trees will go up after all at public libraries in Dedham, Massachusetts, this holiday season, an official confirmed Monday, noting the libraries don't have "a ban on Christmas." But the controversy over whether Christmas trees would be part of the two libraries' holiday decorations has cast...
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM
Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
Amazon driver from Massachusetts accused of never delivering packages
NASHUA, N.H. — An Amazon Flex driver from Massachusetts is accused of never delivering packages, authorities said. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire, Rebecca Daigle, 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 30, 2022,...
Doctor Inspired By Daughter's Birth Expands Boston-Based NICU Program
A Boston-area hospital recently enrolled its 105th infant in an aptly-named program that utilizes technology to help NICU babies receive continuous care, all from the comfort of home. Transition to Home was spearheaded by Dr. Mollie Warren, a pediatrician who works in the NICU at Brigham …
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor-elect Healey hiring effort “very intense”; discusses influx of migrants
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, DEC. 9, 2022….Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team. During a visit to the State House, Healey was asked if she would be open...
spectrumnews1.com
Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
