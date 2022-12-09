ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
capecoddaily.com

Grant Fraud by Local Clean Energy Company Results in Prison

HYANNIS – A Massachusetts man who participated in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government out of about $50 million in tax-free grants intended to fund clean energy projects has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Christopher Condron was also sentenced Tuesday in Boston to three years of probation and ordered […] The post Grant Fraud by Local Clean Energy Company Results in Prison appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘At a Breaking Point:' Boston Public Schools Desperate for Substitute Teachers

‘Tis the season to be out sick, but as teachers call out sick, school districts are scrambling to find substitutes, and in Boston there are not nearly enough. Michael Maguire, a teacher at Boston Latin Academy, said it used to happen every so often, when they did not have enough substitutes, but since the pandemic, it is happening almost daily. He and other teachers are giving up their free periods in order to help cover classes. Everyone from guidance counselors to front office staff are standing in as substitutes.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
southarkansassun.com

$400 Monthly Payments Will Begin This January, Here’s What You Should Know

Hundreds of US citizens will be given the opportunity to receive $400 every month beginning in January. This is being done through the Chelsea Eats universal basic income pilot program, which will provide 2,000 households with allotments. At most 700 recipients will be chosen by the city of Chelsea this...
CHELSEA, MA
NECN

Gov. Baker, State and Transit Officials Celebrate Green Line Extension Opening

The MBTA's Green Line Extension to Medford has officially opened to passengers, after the first train departed just before 5 a.m. Monday. Dozens of people lined up to hop onto the first couple of trains that left the brand new Medford/Tufts Station, one of five new stops the MBTA built for the new extension to the Green Line.
MEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Ali and Yousef Jaafar found guilty for $21 million lottery fraud

A Watertown father and son were found guilty Friday for a multimillion dollar lottery fraud scheme. Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WATERTOWN, MA
NECN

American Airlines, JetBlue Add More Routes Through Northeast Alliance

American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. are adding more routes as they expand their Northeast Alliance despite a pending lawsuit that threatens the future of the partnership. The airlines announced Friday they are adding a variety of new nonstop destinations from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

After Uproar, Dedham Libraries to Put Up Christmas Trees: ‘There Is No Ban'

After heated arguments, Christmas trees will go up after all at public libraries in Dedham, Massachusetts, this holiday season, an official confirmed Monday, noting the libraries don't have "a ban on Christmas." But the controversy over whether Christmas trees would be part of the two libraries' holiday decorations has cast...
DEDHAM, MA
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM

Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy