Tag Team title rematch, Sami Callihan vs. Angels set for next Impact

The Major Players will be banned from ringside for next week's title match.

After a Thursday match between Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. the Motor City Machine Guns ended in a no contest, a rematch has been scheduled for next Thursday but with a stipulation.

After the Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) interfered in Thursday's title match causing the non-finish, a rematch was made for next week but with Cardona and Myers banned from ringside.

Next Thursday will also feature Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. Even though it wasn't announced for tonight, the match was pushed back to next Thursday due to the impromptu Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey World title match going nearly 60 minutes.

Sami Callihan will also be in action against Angels of the newly-named Design faction which was created from the ashes of Violent by Design. The group's Kon defeated Callihan on Thursday.

Here's the current lineup that will be taped this weekend in Pembroke Pines, Florida: