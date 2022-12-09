ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday night scoreboard – Dec. 8

By Sean Bower
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Wrestling
Aberdeen Central 61, Rapid City Central 15
Pierre 57, Brookings 7
Rapid City Central 48, Huron 30
Sturgis 43, Aberdeen Central 20
Sturgis 72, Huron 9

Girls Wrestling
Pierre 39, Brookings 0
Rapid City Central 6, Huron 6
Rapid City Central 9, Aberdeen Central 0

High School Gymnastics
Mitchell Quad
1. Mitchell 147.3
2. O’Gorman 145.35
3. Pierre 130.55

Men’s Basketball
Dakota St. 68, Manhattan Christian 61

Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Redfield 36

Chamberlain 47, Corsica-Stickney 40

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Waubay/Summit 33

Herreid/Selby Area 48, Aberdeen Christian 18

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43, Iroquois/Lake Preston 41

O’Gorman 54, Brandon Valley 41

Sisseton 62, Milbank 28

Tri-State, N.D. 70, Waverly-South Shore 27

Washington 53, Lincoln 25

Wessington Springs 52, Faulkton Area 36

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

St. Thomas More 43, Worland, Wyo. 20

Boys Basketball
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Nebraska Lutheran, Neb. 39

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

St. Thomas More 55, Worland, Wyo. 37

