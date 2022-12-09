Thursday night scoreboard – Dec. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Boys Wrestling
Aberdeen Central 61, Rapid City Central 15
Pierre 57, Brookings 7
Rapid City Central 48, Huron 30
Sturgis 43, Aberdeen Central 20
Sturgis 72, Huron 9
Girls Wrestling
Pierre 39, Brookings 0
Rapid City Central 6, Huron 6
Rapid City Central 9, Aberdeen Central 0
High School Gymnastics
Mitchell Quad
1. Mitchell 147.3
2. O’Gorman 145.35
3. Pierre 130.55
Men’s Basketball
Dakota St. 68, Manhattan Christian 61
Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Redfield 36
Chamberlain 47, Corsica-Stickney 40
Clark/Willow Lake 56, Waubay/Summit 33
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Aberdeen Christian 18
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43, Iroquois/Lake Preston 41
O’Gorman 54, Brandon Valley 41
Sisseton 62, Milbank 28
Tri-State, N.D. 70, Waverly-South Shore 27
Washington 53, Lincoln 25
Wessington Springs 52, Faulkton Area 36
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
St. Thomas More 43, Worland, Wyo. 20
Boys Basketball
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Nebraska Lutheran, Neb. 39
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
St. Thomas More 55, Worland, Wyo. 37
