Girls and Boys Basketball Scores from Thursday, December 8th
Girls
Fremont-Mills 39, East Atchison 24
Riverside 41, Missouri Valley 17 (Sophia Taylor 13 points)
Atlantic 47, ACGC 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, SW Valley 30
Pella Christian 43, Van Meter 41
Central Decatur 51, Lenox 46
Boys
SW Valley 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 38
Riverside 65, Missouri Valley 62 (Aiden Bell 27 points, 7/12 3-point shooting)
Central Decatur 63, Lenox 57
Fremont-Mills 63, East Atchison, MO 55
SE Warren 68, Melcher-Dallas 44
Comments / 0