Girls and Boys Basketball Scores from Thursday, December 8th

(25 News Now) - It was another busy Friday night of high school hoops action across Central Illinois this week. In a terrific Mid-Illini matchup, Metamora outlasted Morton 56-50 thanks to 28 points from junior guard Tyler mason. Washington, meanwhile, rebounded with a 55-45 overtime victory against Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap topped Limestone 70-52 and East Peoria beat Canton 57-32. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria Manual went on the road and the beat defending conference champ Normal Community 40-36. Back in Peoria, Richwoods beat Bloomington 58-50. Normal West handled business with a 68-47 win over Champaign Centennial while Peoria Notre Dame beat Class 1A No. 9 Yorkville Christian 63-61 behind Cooper Koch’s 26 points.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO