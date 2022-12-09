ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls and Boys Basketball Scores from Thursday, December 8th

By Bennett Blake
 3 days ago
Girls

Fremont-Mills 39, East Atchison 24

Riverside 41, Missouri Valley 17 (Sophia Taylor 13 points)

Atlantic 47, ACGC 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, SW Valley 30

Pella Christian 43, Van Meter 41

Central Decatur 51, Lenox 46

Boys

SW Valley 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 38

Riverside 65, Missouri Valley 62 (Aiden Bell 27 points, 7/12 3-point shooting)

Central Decatur 63, Lenox 57

Fremont-Mills 63, East Atchison, MO 55

SE Warren 68, Melcher-Dallas 44

Western Iowa Today

Hupke Wrestling Productions High School Boys Rankings

(Area) Four teams from area conferences are in the latest top ten for their class in the Hupke Wrestling Production rankings. Ranked 1A teams include Interstate-35 at #8, Logan-Magnolia at #9, and Underwood at #10. Glenwood is rated 5th in Class 2A. Individuals in the rankings are listed below. The...
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK girls win 7th straight against CAM

(Anita) Exira-EHK picked up a 62-58 road victory over CAM on Friday night. The Spartans improve to 3-0 on the season. The Cougars go to 3-2. The lead changed hands ten times in the 2nd half. Quinn Grubbs led Exira-EHK with 15 points, Jaelynn Petersen put in 14, and Shay Burmeister scored 11. CAM got 15 points each from Reese Snyder and Eva Steffensen.
KIMBALLTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK boys need double overtime to escape CAM

(Anita) Easton Nelson’s layup with ten seconds left in the 2nd OT gave the Exira-EHK boys basketball team a 73-71 win at rival CAM on Friday. Derrek Kommes drove down the right side of the lane on Exira-EHK’s final possession of the night and dumped a pass to the opposite block for the go-ahead basket. CAM never got off a clean look in the final seconds.
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Archery Tournament Results

(Atlantic) Spencer captured the team title in the 3D competition at the Atlantic Archery tournament on Saturday. Spencer shot 1647, Atlantic finished second with 1634, Valley, third, 1607; Grand View-Christian, Middle School, and High School, 1559; Christian Education of Warren County, fourth, 1345; and Nodaway Valley, fifth, 1292. Twenty-nine teams...
ATLANTIC, IA
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Friday - December 9, 2022

(25 News Now) - It was another busy Friday night of high school hoops action across Central Illinois this week. In a terrific Mid-Illini matchup, Metamora outlasted Morton 56-50 thanks to 28 points from junior guard Tyler mason. Washington, meanwhile, rebounded with a 55-45 overtime victory against Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap topped Limestone 70-52 and East Peoria beat Canton 57-32. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria Manual went on the road and the beat defending conference champ Normal Community 40-36. Back in Peoria, Richwoods beat Bloomington 58-50. Normal West handled business with a 68-47 win over Champaign Centennial while Peoria Notre Dame beat Class 1A No. 9 Yorkville Christian 63-61 behind Cooper Koch’s 26 points.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

