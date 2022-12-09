Read full article on original website
wbnowqct.com
Murder Case In PC
Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
WOWO News
Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
abc57.com
Vehicle allegedly leads deputies on brief pursuit, arrested on multiple charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind, -- Officials attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Saturday around 2:15 a.m. after witnessing a black 2012 Ford F150 run a red light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. The vehicle allegedly continued west on Jefferson Street,...
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
WANE-TV
2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
WNDU
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
inkfreenews.com
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
WANE-TV
abc57.com
wbnowqct.com
Injury Accident In DKC
Two people are in the hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County…at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. Officials tell reporters…a woman…eastbound on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection…colliding into a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61. The pickup went off the road and rolled on its top, trapping both occupants. Firefighters broke the window and helped the two get out. The other driver was not hurt.
wfft.com
Police: Teen steals car with kids inside, leads officers on chase in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) == Police say a 17-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside and then led officers on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday. Police responded to Hessen Cassel Road at 6:30 p.m. after someone reported their car stolen. Officers learned two children,...
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
wfft.com
westbendnews.net
Police arrest man after standoff on Barr Street
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Barr Street and took a man into custody Wednesday night.
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the early morning hours of December 8th, Kevin Nguyen disappeared after leaving the Brass Rail in downtown Fort Wayne. He was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Arby’s around the corner on Jefferson Boulevard, but what happened to him from there, no one knows.
