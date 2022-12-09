Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journal Review
Red Devils run past Athenians
FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Niko Roumbakis 5-7 0-0 13, Benny Speaker 3-9 1-2 7, Jack Montes 6-7 1-2 16, Divine Adeyanju 2-7 2-3 6, Ben Worth 5-12 1-2 15, Donovan Loudermill 7-9 0-0 17, Michael Lynch 0-1 0-0, Lamonte McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 28-53 5-9 74. Crawfordsville (2-3): Mason McCarty...
Journal Review
Mounties get back on track with win over Greencastle
Greencastle (1-5) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Sam Gooch 7-13 0-1 15, Anthony Adams 0-4 0-0 0, Nathan Sutherlin 1-1 0-0 2, Boyd Ensley 3-3 0-0 9, Cody Evans 4-6 1-1 11, Jacob Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Hutcheson 8-15 1-2 18; Totals 22-43 2-4 55. Southmont (4-2): Carson Chadd 9-16 1-2...
Journal Review
North Montgomery mistakes lead to loss
LINDEN — North Montgomery could not overcome their own mistakes Friday in a 64-50 loss to Seeger. Seven Patriot offensive rebounds and 15 Charger turnovers proved too much for the home team to overcome. Charger Coach Chad Arnold said his team has not grown to the point where they...
hammerandrails.com
Why are Purdue Fans So Scared of A #1 Ranking?
Look, I know that success can sometimes be scary. Once you reach the top there’s nowhere to go but down. The climb is the best part because you’re testing yourself, you’re doing new things, you’re reaching heights you’ve never been to before. Then, suddenly, there’s nowhere else to go. You’ve reached your goal. The ceiling has been hit. What do you do now?
Journal Review
9th ranked Mustangs showcase dominance in rout of Panthers
Riverton Parke (2-3, 0-1 WRC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Mathew Mullins 1-1 0-0 2, Collett Sanders 0-0 0-2 0, Jacob Hopton 0-4 0-0 0, Pierson Robins 2-7 3-4 7, Brandon Todd 2-4 1-3 5, Derron Hazzard 0-6 1-2 1, Ashton Hines 0-7 2-2 2, Carson Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Dimitri Slobodeaniuc 0-1 0-0 0, Nick MacDonald 0-0 0-2 0, Anthony Barton 1-1 0-0 2; Totals 6-31 7-15 19.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
Is Purdue basketball on the verge of being named No. 1 again?
Dare it to be said for Purdue basketball fans, but the men’s basketball team is on the verge of being named No. 1 once again. The Boilermakers (10-0) were unranked when the season began, but have climbed to No. 4 in last Monday’s poll. Since then, No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas both lost, perhaps setting No. 3 Virginia up for the top slot. However, in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, Virginia (8-0) had three first-place votes, while Purdue had eight.
Journal Review
Mounties swept in DH by SAC foe Danville
SHS 1 7 8 2 - 18 DHS 18 18 20 9 - 65 Southmont (5-7, 0-2 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Saylor Woods 0-5 0-0 0 Kenzie. Douglas 0-0 0-0 0 Olivia Gray 1-2 0-0 2 Chelsea Veatch 1-3 4-4 6 Cheyenne Shaw 1-4 1-2 3 Delorean Mason 1-8 1-2...
Journal Review
Serve & Protect: Meet Grant Kennedy from the CFD
Being a member of one of Indiana’s most successful high school football programs at Lafayette Central Catholic High School gave probationary firefighter Grant Kennedy a solid base. The former linebacker/running back learned the true meaning of teamwork and supporting teammates — two qualities that serve him well as a member of the Crawfordsville Fire Department.
stadiumjourney.com
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
Journal Review
Shirley Mae Harris
Shirley Mae (Dunkin) Harris of Crawfordsville passed away Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, at Ben-Hur Health. She was 89. Shirley worked at the Ben Hur Life Insurance office in downtown Crawfordsville and later in life worked as a receptionist at Impex Manufacturing, near her home. Shirley enjoyed music all of her life. She learned to play the guitar as a child and played into the early years of her adult life. She also enjoyed cooking and reading.
Journal Review
CCSC says goodbye to longtime trustee
Crawfordsville Community School Board members said goodbye to longtime trustee Ellen Ball on Thursday during the final regular meeting of the year at Mollie B. Hoover Elementary School. Ball, who has served for 21 years, did not seek another term. Board president Steve McLaughlin publicly thanked Ball for her years...
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at Matt the Miller’s
For ten years, Matt the Miller’s has grown with the Carmel community. It’s been a decade of chef-driven menus, weekly specials, featured wines and cocktails. You can be part of the legacy by nabbing a $50 gift card for just $25. Click the link.
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
Comments / 0