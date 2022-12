SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils cruised to a 52-30 victory over visiting Alpena on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils improve to 2-0 on the season with the win. They beat Marquette 45-39 in the season opener on Tuesday.

Sault Ste. Marie will hit the road for the first time for its next game at Escanaba on Dec. 12.