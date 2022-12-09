ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MI

Evart Wins Late-Game Thriller Against Lake City

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
EVART – The Evart Wildcats trailed Lake City by seven points at one point in the fourth quarter but came storming back to win 42-40 on a short jumper by freshman Kyrah Gray in the final 15 seconds.

It was a back-and-forth battle all night long between the Trojans and Wildcats, who were two of four teams in the Highland Conference to win 15 or more games last season (McBain and McBain NMC were the other two).

The conference looks to be highly competitive again this winter and these two teams will likely be right in the mix, adding to the intrigue of this early-season meeting. Evart and Lake City will play again on Jan. 25 at Lake City.

Evart improves to 3-1 with the victory and will host Manton on Dec. 14 for its next game.

Lake City falls to 3-1 with the loss and will play its first home game of the season against Houghton Lake on Dec. 14.

MISportsNow

MISportsNow

