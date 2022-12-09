Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Erin Andrews' Shoes Going Viral On Sunday
NFL players have been wearing special cleats this season to help raise money for St. Jude's, the children's hospital. Erin Andrews is getting in on the action, as well. The longtime NFL on FOX sideline reporter rocked some special Nike shoes to help raise money for the children's hospital. Andrews shared a link to the shoes on Sunday afternoon.
2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform
2 Chainz wants to capitalize off the NFL’s huge “Thursday Night Football" platform to feature some of the world's most popular musical performers on Amazon Music's live concert series. The Grammy winner is the host of “Amazon Music Live,” a weekly live show that streams on Prime Video after “Thursday Night Football.” It is filmed each week in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. The concert series, which debuted in late October with guest Lil Baby, has also featured Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. Last month, 2 Chainz took the stage with Lil Wayne, who performed...
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
HipHopDX.com
Will Smith Recalls Begging Michael Jordan For Sneakers During ‘Fresh Prince’ Days
Will Smith has recalled begging NBA legend Michael Jordan for some new sneakers during his time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. On the latest episode of the All The Smoke podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Steven Jackson, the West Philly native revealed he would always ask the Hall of Famer to lace him up with the newest pair of Air Jordan sneakers before anyone else got their hands on them.
10 Fascinating Insider Secrets About The Evolution Of The Addams Family On “Wednesday” That Will Make You Appreciate The Show That Much More
From how Morticia's look evolved to modern times to how they handled using wigs during the blood rain shower scene — a lot went on behind the scenes.
NFL World Not Happy With FOX's Decision Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers were beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so badly on Sunday afternoon, FOX cut away from the game in many markets. This did not sit well with many fans, though. With San Francisco leading Tampa Bay, 35-0, late in the second half, FOX decided to cut away...
Colin Cowherd: The Dallas Cowboys Are an Adam Sandler Movie
Colin Cowherd compares the Cowboys to an Adam Sandler film.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0