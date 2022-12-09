BOSTON -- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field on Monday night just three plays into Arizona's game against the New England Patriots.The quarterback suffered a non-contact injury on a first-and-10 run, falling to the ground after a three-yard gain. It looked like Murray's right leg buckled awkwardly on the run.He was down on the field briefly and was eventually carted off with a towel draped over his head. The Cardinals announced a short time later that Murray had suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return.Colt McCoy, who started in place of an injured Murray in Weeks 10 and 11, took over at QB for Arizona. He hit Corey Clement for a 21-yard pickup on his first throw of the game, but Matt Prater missed a 50-yard field goal attempt to end Arizona's first possession of the game.In his fourth NFL season, Murray had completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,359 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had also rushed for 415 yards and three touchdowns entering Monday night's game.

