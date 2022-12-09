Read full article on original website
Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
Report: 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy To Undergo MRI On Monday
Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI for his injured oblique on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback played through the injury after hurting his oblique during the second drive of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 16-of-21 ...
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Suffered injury Sunday
Oliver (chest) is day-to-day heading into Week 15, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Oliver handled his typical workload in Sunday's win over the Jets, recording four tackles along the way, but he apparently also picked up a chest injury. With Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also nursing an injury, the interior of the Bills defensive line is banged up heading into Saturday's game with the Dolphins. However, Oliver will spend the week ahead preparing to be ready to suit up.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in favor of making this one huge change to the NFL's regular-season schedule
Last season marked the first time in more than 30 years that the NFL expanded its regular-season schedule, and after watching how well that worked out for the league, Jerry Jones is already hoping to see the schedule get expanded again. During a recent interview with 105.3 the Fan, the...
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list
Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
CBS Sports
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday
Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Kyler Murray carted off field with knee injury
BOSTON -- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field on Monday night just three plays into Arizona's game against the New England Patriots.The quarterback suffered a non-contact injury on a first-and-10 run, falling to the ground after a three-yard gain. It looked like Murray's right leg buckled awkwardly on the run.He was down on the field briefly and was eventually carted off with a towel draped over his head. The Cardinals announced a short time later that Murray had suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return.Colt McCoy, who started in place of an injured Murray in Weeks 10 and 11, took over at QB for Arizona. He hit Corey Clement for a 21-yard pickup on his first throw of the game, but Matt Prater missed a 50-yard field goal attempt to end Arizona's first possession of the game.In his fourth NFL season, Murray had completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,359 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had also rushed for 415 yards and three touchdowns entering Monday night's game.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss
James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
CBS Sports
Mr. Irrelevant beats Tom Brady: Here's what Brock Purdy said about 49ers' blowout win, and what Brady told him
Brock Purdy wasn't supposed to be facing Tom Brady this season -- if ever in his career. But there was the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, with no career starts on his resume, facing a legend with seven Super Bowl rings and 330 starts in his career. Not only did Purdy...
Vikings not ready to make change at defensive coordinator
"As of right now, no. Not something I'm considering."
CBS Sports
49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field early in MNF game vs. New England Patriots
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down in a heap with what appeared to be a non-contact injury during Monday night's game against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Quiet in defeat
Waddle (fibula) converted two of four targets into 31 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers. Waddle was a ghost in the first half, failing to record a catch until the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old has now turned in consecutive fantasy duds while attempting to play through a leg injury. Waddle did reach 1,000 receiving yards on the year despite his recent poor play, a feat he has now accomplished in each of his first two seasons as a pro. Fellow starter Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury Sunday -- although he was able to finish the game -- so Waddle may be asked to carry the receiver room if the former is limited or misses Saturday's tilt against Buffalo.
Golden Knights, Jets wrap season series in battle of first-place teams
The Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights will begin a two-game road trip on Tuesday night when they travel to
CBS Sports
Texans' Amari Rodgers: First career touchdown
Rodgers recorded four receptions on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys. Rodgers appeared in his second game with the Texans and was thrust into a prominent role due to the absence of Brandin Cooks (groin) and Nico Collins (foot). He did the majority of his damage on a 28-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter, the first score of his career. Rodgers will drop back to a peripheral role once either Cooks or Collins is able to return, though it's unclear when that may occur.
