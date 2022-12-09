ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bills' Ed Oliver: Suffered injury Sunday

Oliver (chest) is day-to-day heading into Week 15, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Oliver handled his typical workload in Sunday's win over the Jets, recording four tackles along the way, but he apparently also picked up a chest injury. With Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also nursing an injury, the interior of the Bills defensive line is banged up heading into Saturday's game with the Dolphins. However, Oliver will spend the week ahead preparing to be ready to suit up.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list

Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday

Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Boston

Kyler Murray carted off field with knee injury

BOSTON -- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field on Monday night just three plays into Arizona's game against the New England Patriots.The quarterback suffered a non-contact injury on a first-and-10 run, falling to the ground after a three-yard gain. It looked like Murray's right leg buckled awkwardly on the run.He was down on the field briefly and was eventually carted off with a towel draped over his head. The Cardinals announced a short time later that Murray had suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return.Colt McCoy, who started in place of an injured Murray in Weeks 10 and 11, took over at QB for Arizona. He hit Corey Clement for a 21-yard pickup on his first throw of the game, but Matt Prater missed a 50-yard field goal attempt to end Arizona's first possession of the game.In his fourth NFL season, Murray had completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,359 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had also rushed for 415 yards and three touchdowns entering Monday night's game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss

James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers

The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Quiet in defeat

Waddle (fibula) converted two of four targets into 31 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers. Waddle was a ghost in the first half, failing to record a catch until the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old has now turned in consecutive fantasy duds while attempting to play through a leg injury. Waddle did reach 1,000 receiving yards on the year despite his recent poor play, a feat he has now accomplished in each of his first two seasons as a pro. Fellow starter Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury Sunday -- although he was able to finish the game -- so Waddle may be asked to carry the receiver room if the former is limited or misses Saturday's tilt against Buffalo.
CBS Sports

Texans' Amari Rodgers: First career touchdown

Rodgers recorded four receptions on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys. Rodgers appeared in his second game with the Texans and was thrust into a prominent role due to the absence of Brandin Cooks (groin) and Nico Collins (foot). He did the majority of his damage on a 28-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter, the first score of his career. Rodgers will drop back to a peripheral role once either Cooks or Collins is able to return, though it's unclear when that may occur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy