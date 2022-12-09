ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDrHU_0jcb8O1O00

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night.

Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL and provided a boost for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and illness.

Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.

The Panthers played at home for the first time in December after a five-game trip out West.

“It was so nice to be able to come back home and play that way in front of our fans,” Tkachuk said. “It was such a complete effort as guys really stepped up. I’m not going to lie, it is not easy going from the road to coming back for this one. It was very important for us to take care of this home ice.”

Tierney scored with 1:55 left in the first period, Luostarinen made it 2-0 1:47 into the second, and Mahura scored 58 seconds later.

Berggren’s goal came at 8:08 of the second to get Detroit within 3-1. Kiersted and Tkachuk scored within a 45-second span for the Panthers later in the period.

“We didn’t give ourselves much of a chance,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “Turnovers, lost battles, lost battles at the blue line. We’re a team that prided itself on not giving up much in space. ... We retreated. I’m disappointed. It was a really easy night for Florida. Interesting to see how our team responds from this.”

Tierney played his 563rd career game. He spent his first four seasons with San Jose and the next four with Ottawa.

BARKOV RETURNS

The Panthers had their captain back as Aleksander Barkov returned after missing the past two weeks with pneumonia.

Barkov missed the Panthers’ home game against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 26 as well as the team’s five-game trip.

“He is not just a good player, he is an elite player,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said.

NOTES: Panthers center Anton Lundell and goalie Spencer Knight both missed Thursday’s game because of illness. ... Florida was also without defenseman Radko Gudas and forward Patric Hornqvist, both of whom remain in concussion protocol after being knocked out of a game at Seattle on Saturday night. The Panthers have since placed Hornqvist on long-term injured reserve. ... Detroit was without defenseman Olli Maata (illness) and Jake Walman was a healthy scratch.

Red Wings: Visit Dallas on Saturday.

Panthers: Visit Tampa Bay on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nelson scores 2 to lead Islanders to 6-4 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had two assists as New York improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Prudential Center. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves. “It was a good hockey game. It’s a team that’s been playing well all year and we’re trying to catch them,″ said Islanders forward Zach Parise. ”There’s a lot on the line. We had a good little outburst in the second period.” Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier, Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler each had two assists.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams’ two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck. Skinner, who will automatically face an NHL disciplinary hearing for the cross-check, and Guentzel were also issued minor penalties for slashing.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Ovechkin, Mantha lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Kraken

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Friday night. Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots as the Capitals won three games in a row for the first time this season. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin’s marking his 796th career goal. “We’ve just played amazing hockey,” Lindgren said. “Honestly, I think it’s been fun to play goal for this team all year long, but especially last few games, we’ve been playing incredible. (We) can’t get complacent, we just got to keep fighting, keep long going to work.” Adam Larsson scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 34 saves as Seattle lost its third straight.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Purdue moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama cracks top 5

Purdue picked up wins over West Virginia, No. 15 Gonzaga and No. 12 Duke in consecutive weeks to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament earlier in the season. Wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, combined with a loss by Houston, were enough to move the Boilermakers to No. 1 the AP Top 25 for the second straight season. Purdue moved up three spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released on Monday, receiving 27 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Virginia received 19 first-place votes to move up a spot, No. 3 Connecticut received 15 and No. 6 Tennessee also got one. Alabama and Houston rounded out the top five.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure. Cunningham was on the floor in Miami before a game last week doing some shooting, which prompted some speculation that he may be coming back. Cunningham hasn’t played since Nov. 9 while dealing with the shin issue, which has been treated as a stress fracture.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run

All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years. “It was very cathartic,” running back Austin Ekeler said. “That feeling of like, ‘OK, we’re staying on track. We still have playmakers.’ Especially when we get guys back, and they can do what we have expected from them and what we have been missing from them.” Even quarterback Justin Herbert, who rarely shows emotion, was more demonstrative. Herbert gave a first-down signal after a 10-yard scramble during the fourth quarter that put the Chargers in the red zone, where they would later go up two scores on Cameron Dicker’s third field goal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cardinals' Murray hurts knee vs. Patriots, carted off field

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain. The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback’s return was questionable. Players from both teams surrounded Murray before he was carted off the field. Backup Colt McCoy entered the game in Murray’s place. The 36-year-old McCoy had a 1-1 record as the team’s quarterback when Murray was out for two games last month.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Goff enjoying life as Lions make improbable playoff run

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff is finally having fun as a member of the Detroit Lions. His first season in Detroit was about as bad as it could have been. The Lions went 3-13-1 while the quarterback he had been traded for, Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. This year wasn’t much better. At times, Goff had the Lions offense playing as well as anyone in the NFL, but inconsistency, turnovers and a terrible defense left Detroit at 1-6 and looking at yet another lost season. Now that’s changed. The Lions are 5-1 since the start of November, with the only loss coming on a last-second field goal by the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. After beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Detroit is 6-7 and in playoff contention.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Kyler Murray carted off field with knee injury

BOSTON -- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field on Monday night just three plays into Arizona's game against the New England Patriots.The quarterback suffered a non-contact injury on a first-and-10 run, falling to the ground after a three-yard gain. It looked like Murray's right leg buckled awkwardly on the run.He was down on the field briefly and was eventually carted off with a towel draped over his head. The Cardinals announced a short time later that Murray had suffered a knee injury and was questionable to return.Colt McCoy, who started in place of an injured Murray in Weeks 10 and 11, took over at QB for Arizona. He hit Corey Clement for a 21-yard pickup on his first throw of the game, but Matt Prater missed a 50-yard field goal attempt to end Arizona's first possession of the game.In his fourth NFL season, Murray had completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,359 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had also rushed for 415 yards and three touchdowns entering Monday night's game.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25, Kansas cracks poll

Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team. The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday. The top five teams remained the same with the Gamecocks followed by Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame in voting by a 28-member national media panel. Virginia Tech was sixth and will host the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Fellow ACC schools North Carolina and N.C. State were seventh and eighth.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Associated Press

Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing Monday that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth but struggling with four losses in its past five games. The Falcons (5-8) made the switch to Ridder to bolster an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points a game during its recent skid. The third-round pick, who led Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff berth a season ago, has yet to take a snap in an NFL game that counts. “It’s a performance-based decision,” coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re trying to push the offense. We feel like this is the best decision for where he’s at, where the team’s at.” Atlanta is only a game behind Tampa Bay (6-7) in the NFC South, still contending in a division where no team has a winning record.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy