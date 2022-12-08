ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Odessa American

Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball

Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
ODESSA, TX

