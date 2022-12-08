Read full article on original website
WDSU
VIDEO: College students help walk elementary students to school due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week. For some, it's the highlight of their semester. They get to know the kids they walk with weekly. This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more...
Metro Schools looking for safety ambassadors for elementary schools
Leaders with Metro Schools are looking for safety ambassadors for elementary schools. If you're hired, you'll help out with safety drills and respond to safety concerns inside the schools.
Granite school district votes to close down three schools
Granite School District Spokesperson Ben Horsley said the student population is diminishing, the district losing around 8,000 students in the last decade and 1,200 in the past year alone.
KRDO
‘We are a big community’: Hot Shops open house supports local artist, education
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A bright, fiery oven burning hot with molten glass is the starting point for artist Matthew Shrader. “Being an artist and doing this is my full-time job is exciting and exhausting and rewarding. And all those things. So being able to do what I love is pretty amazing to be able to do that every day,” Shrader said.
Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball
Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
