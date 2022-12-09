AMHERST, NH – Today, Christine Peters released the following statement announcing her candidacy for Vice Chair of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee:. “I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Vice Chair of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee (NHGOP.) Over the last twenty years, I have served the NHGOP on every level from town and county committees to the NHGOP Executive Board and the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women. I am committed to fiercely supporting our platform, engaging our committees, fundraising through strategic efforts, and working hard to bring unity throughout our state party. Though at times we may differ on process or policy, at the end of the day, we can all agree that we must stay focused on our main goal: electing Republican candidates across the Granite State!

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO