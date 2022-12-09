Read full article on original website
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap for ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout
WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained for months in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released Thursday in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, and after months of tense negotiations between the Kremlin and White House. President Biden on Thursday morning shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.” Previous 1 of 3 Next “She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have...
Complex
Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Custody in Prisoner Exchange With U.S.
Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian custody as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with the U.S. As first reported by CBS News early Thursday, Griner was freed in a prisoner swap that also saw the U.S. releasing Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer. The swap is said to have taken place in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with negotiations having led to President Biden’s approval over the last week.
Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
Merchant of Death traded for Brittney Griner. Russia refuses deal on Paul Whelan
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On the other side of the world Thursday, an American plane met up with the Russian military on a tarmac in the United Arab Emirates for a prisoner swap. 10 months after Britney Griner was arrested in Russia on drug charges, she will return to her family.
Biden says Brittney Griner in "good spirits," vows to keep working for Paul Whelan's release
Washington — President Biden said WNBA star Brittney Griner is in "good spirits" and heading home after the U.S. secured her release Thursday in an extraordinary one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. "She's safe. She's on a plane," Mr. Biden said in brief remarks at the...
TODAY.com
Paul Whelan’s family speaks out after Brittney Griner release
Reports indicate that Brittney Griner is being flown to a military medical facility in San Antonio, Texas, after being released by Russia in a prisoner swap. The news comes as Paul Whelan’s family speaks out on his continued detention.Dec. 8, 2022.
