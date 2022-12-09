ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
People

Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison

"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
New York Post

Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap for ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained for months in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released Thursday in a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, and after months of tense negotiations between the Kremlin and White House. President Biden on Thursday morning shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.” Previous 1 of 3 Next “She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have...
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Custody in Prisoner Exchange With U.S.

Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian custody as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with the U.S. As first reported by CBS News early Thursday, Griner was freed in a prisoner swap that also saw the U.S. releasing Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer. The swap is said to have taken place in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with negotiations having led to President Biden’s approval over the last week.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
ILLINOIS STATE
People

Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'

Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Denver

Judge formally dismisses Trump's case over Mar-a-Lago search

Washington — A federal judge in Florida has officially dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit over the FBI's seizure of records from his Palm Beach resort, marking the end to the months-long court fight after the outside review of documents came to a close last week.U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who presided over the dispute, issued an order Monday tossing out the case after a federal appeals court in Atlanta found she erred when she appointed an outside arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 13,000 records retrieved by the FBI when it executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Aug....
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy