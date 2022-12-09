ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate

 3 days ago

Long labeled as the “Capital of the New South” and known for its booming economy and thriving job sector, it comes to no surprise that so many choose to call Atlanta home. The city offers the best amongst the globe’s major metropolises: world-class restaurants, thriving art and culture, a plethora of great entertainment options, a diverse and inclusive community, and job opportunities galore.

Metro Atlanta’s bustling city life has led to an impressive suburban sprawl which has grown to encompass 13 counties, ranging everywhere from quiet country towns to flourishing and fast-paced historical neighborhoods. So how do you get the benefits of city living without living in the city? You move to one of Atlanta’s many burgeoning suburbs “outside the perimeter.”

Ranked annually in the top 10 cities to live in in Georgia, Milton is one of those highly sought-after suburbs of Atlanta that both families and young professionals alike are flocking to. Offering high quality schools, safe neighborhoods, affordable cost of living, and easy access to the big city, Milton has become a hotspot for those wishing to reap all the benefits of Atlanta life while enjoying more peace and privacy than intown living can provide.

Boasting plenty of privacy on 2 acres of land near downtown Alpharetta, this gorgeous and on-the-market Milton estate truly offers the best of suburban living. Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home. The home’s stately 2-story foyer is flanked by a spacious office and formal dining room on either side, with an expansive living room with coffered ceilings and a stone-stacked fireplace straight ahead.

Beyond the living room is a gourmet chef’s kitchen which features dual islands, dual sinks, double ovens, a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, 2 walk-in pantries, and stunning, stained wood cabinetry. The kitchen opens to a keeping room with a wood burning fireplace and access to the gorgeous, poolside backyard and a covered patio.

Located on the main floor, the home’s owners’ suite and bath is an absolute dream. The suite features an 18-foot-high domed ceiling and a sitting area overlooking the backyard and pool, as well as a luxurious bath with dual vanities, a jacuzzi tub, and an oversized walk-in closet. The second floor includes 4 spacious bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets, along with a media room and several flex spaces.

Along with hardwood floors throughout and stone flooring in the kitchen and keeping room, the list of upgrades and features of this suburban sanctuary are endless. For those seeking to reside in a luxurious estate outside the perimeter while still just a short drive away from the city, this gorgeous Milton home truly offers the best of both worlds.

Listed by Shanaz Kanga of The Hester Group with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 15314 Birmingham Highway, Milton, GA 30004 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AV1E_0jcb6nFX00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5jj8_0jcb6nFX00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXCr1_0jcb6nFX00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoNHf_0jcb6nFX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rftOj_0jcb6nFX00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSY5z_0jcb6nFX00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odEMU_0jcb6nFX00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtFij_0jcb6nFX00
Photo: Official

