World Cup scores, updates: Croatia tops Brazil in penalty shootout, moves on to face Argentina-Netherlands winner

Brazil and Croatia kicked off the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style with a cagey penalty shootout win for the Europeans.

The Brazilians were knocking on the door all game but it took a late goal from Neymar in the 106th minute to break the 0-0 deadlock. Croatia's Bruno Petkovic leveled things in extra time with a brilliant strike to send it to penalty kicks. In the shootout, it was all Croatia as the team didn't miss and Dominik Livakovic was once again a monster in goal.

The Croatians advance to face the winner of Argentina and Netherlands.

Netherlands vs. Argentina

2 p.m. ET Friday, Fox

The Dutch could easily give Argentina some problems, especially down the flanks. Cody Gakpo could work the Argentina defense and the three-man central defense for the Netherlands won’t give Lionel Messi much space to operate. Argentina at +125 feels like solid value though, but it’s worth pointing out how much oddsmakers aren’t confident in a bunch of goals. Under 2.5 is at -190.