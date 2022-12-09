ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey City

By James Ford, Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDvZF_0jcb6LjJ00

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — It was one of the deadliest, most hateful days in Jersey City. On Dec. 9, 2019, two attackers at a kosher market shot and killed a police officer and three other people .

It was an act of antisemitism that could have been much worse if not for the actions of some people standing up against hate. On Thursday, the city held a commemorative ceremony to mark three years since the shooting.

PIX11’s James Ford has more on this story in the video player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Group threatens Jewish man with a Taser, yells antisemitic remarks, police say

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group threatened a Jewish man with Tasers and yelled antisemitic remarks at him in Flatbush Saturday night, police said. The group approached the 18-year-old victim near 16th Street and Avenue J in Flatbush at around midnight, police said. The perpetrators allegedly yelled, “Run Jews, get out of here,” according to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsontv.com

2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Two Newark Men Arrested in 2021 Jersey City Homicide

Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in 2021. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Khalil Kelley, 23, and Roger Pickett Jr., 22, have been charged in the shooting of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. That night, just after...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Three men shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Three men were shot in Newark on Sunday night and two of the victims were also involved in a car crash, officials said. Officers found one victim near Edison Place and Mulberry street while responding to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man accused of fatally punching man, 60, during a fight in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died a few days after he was punched during a fight in Brownsville last week, and the suspect has been charged in the attack, police said. Authorities found the victim, Arthur Fleschner, lying on the sidewalk with head trauma at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville on Dec. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources

A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5:30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
BRONX, NY
hudsontv.com

Willingboro Man Sentenced to 14 Years For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Hoboken

Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Honorable Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Marquise Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey in Hoboken. McDougald, of...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15

A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy