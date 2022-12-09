Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — It was one of the deadliest, most hateful days in Jersey City. On Dec. 9, 2019, two attackers at a kosher market shot and killed a police officer and three other people .

It was an act of antisemitism that could have been much worse if not for the actions of some people standing up against hate. On Thursday, the city held a commemorative ceremony to mark three years since the shooting.

PIX11’s James Ford has more on this story in the video player.

