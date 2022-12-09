Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KOKI FOX 23
Brittney Griner 'talked about everything under the sun' with flight crew on trip home after prisoner exchange
Brittney Griner was ready to talk on her 18-hour flight back to the United States earlier this week. According to special presidential envoy for hostage affairs Roger Carstens, who helped secure Griner’s release from a Russian prison, said the WNBA star spoke with him and others for nearly two-thirds of the flight from the United Arab Emirates to San Antonio on Thursday.
KOKI FOX 23
Bryce James, youngest son of LeBron James, already has an NIL deal with Klutch Sports
When Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James said he wanted to play with his son in the NBA, we all assumed he was talking about Bronny James. Well, maybe he was actually talking about Bryce James. Bryce, 15, signed an NIL deal with Klutch Sports on Monday, the company announced.
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Vince Carter on playing a pickup game in Abu Dhabi with Isiah Thomas and Martin Lawrence
Carter says that he and Lawrence dipped away from an event they were at to get some shots up, and ended up playing a pickup game with Isiah Thomas
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100
Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards
KOKI FOX 23
LeBron James says he is 'very fond of' late soccer journalist Grant Wahl
LeBron James gave his condolences to late Soccer reporter Grant Wahl's family when speaking to the media following a 133-122 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday. Wahl, 48, died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was working for Sports Illustrated in 2002 when he covered James as a high school standout in Akron, Ohio.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
KOKI FOX 23
Knicks' Julius Randle ejected after arguing with referee over a no-call vs. Kings
Julius Randle was having a great outing at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. At least he was, until he completely lost his cool. Randle was ejected late in the third quarter of their 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings after he picked up two quick technicals while arguing about a no-call.
Jordan Binnington blanks Predators for 100th NHL win
Jordan Binnington is the only goalie to ever clinch a Stanley Cup title for the St. Louis Blues. Now, he also has 100 NHL wins to his name.
