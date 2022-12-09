If Dan Snyder was involved in leaking Jon Gruden emails, it could lead to his downfall as Commanders owner

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
Vikings not ready to make change at defensive coordinator
"As of right now, no. Not something I'm considering."
Washington Examiner
Commanders' Dan Snyder gave 'evasive' and 'misleading' testimony to Congress
The House Oversight Committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder provided evasive answers and misleading information during his testimony in July. Snyder's testimony was part of a larger congressional investigation into the Commanders, which continue to be under the microscope for allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. He testified in July virtually after agreeing to appear voluntarily in exchange for choosing which questions he wanted to answer.
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder ‘Obstructed’ House Probe: Report
The results of a 14-month congressional investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder are in—and they don’t look too good for the billionaire. In a 79-page report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, committee members reported that Snyder “obstructed” their investigation by running a counter, “shadow investigation,” sending private investigators to follow former employees, and even threatening to send one after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The House committee accused the league of not taking action to stop the alleged interference, despite being aware of it. Testifying remotely in July, Snyder “failed to provide full and complete testimony,” according to the report, claiming he didn’t know or couldn’t recall enough information to answer committee members’ questions more than 100 times. The Democrat-led panel also found that Snyder did not inform the NFL commissioner in 2009 of sexual assault allegations against him by a female employee, allegations that led to the team paying out $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Read it at The Washington Post
KOKI FOX 23
Former NFL player speaks at NECA event at Northeast Tech in Pryor
PRYOR, Okla. — The Eastern Oklahoma chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) hosted two speaking events at the Northeast Tech Pryor Campus on Friday. Former NFL speaker, Karl Mecklenburg joined NECA officials to address the votech students about prepping for a successful future. NECA said they hope...
KOKI FOX 23
LeBron James says he is 'very fond of' late soccer journalist Grant Wahl
LeBron James gave his condolences to late Soccer reporter Grant Wahl's family when speaking to the media following a 133-122 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday. Wahl, 48, died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was working for Sports Illustrated in 2002 when he covered James as a high school standout in Akron, Ohio.
