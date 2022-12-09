ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Decking the halls this holiday season with help from the pros

By Christine Gregory
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to decking the halls this holiday season some people are all about putting up the holiday lights on their home themselves, while others are opting to do so with a little bit of help.

From bushes to tall trees and the highest points of your home, Doug Sokolowski, President and CEO of Majestic Holiday Lighting in Rochester, says that having holiday lights professionally installed on homes and businesses is becoming more and more popular year after year.

“I think it’s always peaked people’s intrigue just cause it’s a service that folks didn’t even know existed, but since the pandemic there’s definitely been a lot more interest and demand for people to get up and do the holiday lights,” Doug says.

The idea itself has become popular with landscaping and painting companies that have slower demand during the winter, and is beneficial to those in the community who aren’t able to climb tall ladders or are concerned about their safety.

“Not everybody is good with heights getting on ladders, and the architecture of a lot of these suburban homes, especially Rochester’s got such a really nice, beautiful diversity of architectural layout. Getting up and accessing these areas is kind of dangerous,” Doug says.

It also may come down to the accessibility to more lights not found in stores that are more customizable and use less energy, making them more environmentally friendly.

“LED versus incandescent is a definitely much more efficient way of lighting up where if you’ve ever seen the Griswald’s Family vacation turns on his insane Christmas display and the power grid goes out. The LED lights make that not happen, it’s a lot more efficient,” Doug says.

For those looking for efficiency and creativity to show off your holiday spirit, this may be a fun option to explore a little bit more.

Many companies will also assist with hanging up wreaths, taking down all the lights for you and recycling the dead ones if needed at the end of the season.

Spreading the Joy

Doug tells me that he’s noticed more people post-pandemic are waiting to take their lights down until February or March to keep the joy alive during the winter season.

Community Helping Community

Majestic Holiday Lighting has donated and hung lights up at the Bivona Child Advocacy Center and the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester for the holiday season as a way to give back.

