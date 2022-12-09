Read full article on original website
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
ComicBook
Elden Ring Developer Reveals New Armored Core Game
FromSoftware is bringing Armored Core back with the developer of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and many more games revealing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon this week during The Game Awards. This reveal which was accompanied by a trailer and a release window for the game followed plenty of teases and speculation from devout Armored Core fans that were hoping for FromSoftware to do something with the series. The game does not yet have a specific release date, but it's scheduled to be released at some point in 2023.
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
Digital Trends
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion works best as a portable game
With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion’s release date fast approaching, you may be debating what platform to buy it on. It’ll launch on everything from PC to Nintendo Switch, and there’s a fair reason to get it on each. A PS5 or Xbox Series X copy will provide a smooth, reliable experience, while a PC copy will allow you to run it at ultra-high frame rates if you so desire.
The Verge
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Announced - The Game Awards 2022
Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod have unveiled a new action-RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the game stars a pair of ghost hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. The game takes place in 1695...
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
IGN
Transformers: Reactivate is an Online Action Game Developed by Splash Damage
At The Game Awards 2022, British developer Splash Damage announced its latest project, Transformers: Reactivate — an online action game coming to PC and consoles. Transformers: Reactive will have players "explore a fresh, new story within the Transformers universe." In a press release detailing the new project, Splash Damage claims Transformers: Reactivate will allow players to "fully immerse themselves in the universe like never before" and will have the option to play as some of their favorite characters from the franchise as they fight The Legion.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Release Date Announced With New Trailer
After a prolonged period of waiting, Square Enix has today finally announced the release date for Final Fantasy XVI. Earlier this year, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the next installment in the long-running RPG series alongside a Summer 2023 launch window. And while fans have been eager to learn more about the title since that time, Square has today shown off an extensive new look at Final Fantasy XVI while also announcing when it will be hitting store shelves.
IGN
Gearbox Announces Remnant 2 for 2023
Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have announced that looter shooter Remnant 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023. Revealed with a 30 second trailer (and an extended version available below) at The Game Awards 2022, the three-person cooperative shooter will make a return with even more deadly worlds, unique loot, and ghastly beasts.
Baldur's Gate 3 launches August 2023 with the return of two beloved party members
A new trailer teases the city of Baldur's Gate and some familiar faces
IGN
Hidetaka Miyazaki Teases More On the Way for Elden Ring
During his acceptance speech for Game of the Year, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki promised more Elden Ring content could be on the way. FromSoftware's massive RPG, Elden Ring, won Game of the Year at this year's Game Awards. Director Miyazaki accepted the award on stage and promised, "As for Elden Ring, we have several more things we want to do."
game-news24.com
Street Fighter 6 gets new characters for June, and offers pre-order bonuses to the launch of the June launch
Street Fighter 6 Dee Jay continues to beat opponents on the ground with the power of dance (pic: Capcom). No less than four new characters have been unveiled in Street Fighter 6, along with the official confirmation of the already leaked release date. You would think Capcom would have something...
game-news24.com
Diablo 4 Release date announced June 6 vs 2023, New Cinematic Trailer Unleashed For The Blind Now Released
Blizzard Entertainment announced the release date for the Diablo 4 game at The Game Awards, and it’s set for June 6th, 2023! And also a new cinematic trailer looks just so awesome. If you are watching the cinematic trailer right now, you can see those forces fighting. If it...
