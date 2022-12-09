Read full article on original website
What to expect from early-week storms in North Texas & when colder weather is returning to the region
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if you were looking for a beautiful sun-shiny day in North Texas, Monday won’t be that for you and some storms could make their way into the region early this week before some chilly weather is back during December. The National Weather Service center...
fox44news.com
Weekend Weather Overview with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A cold front will bring widespread rain chances to the region on Saturday. The heaviest rainfall totals are expected to be along and north of the I-20 corridor with lesser amounts across Central Texas. No severe weather is expected. Thunderstorms will exit Central Texas on Sunday. Skies will gradually start...
Extended colder stretch of weather on the way
We are tracking a large-scale change in the weather pattern that will allow multiple strong cold fronts to plow through central Texas over the next two weeks. -- David Yeomans
Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way
"A cold front is forecast to move through the region..."
News Channel 25
Major storm system will impact much of the country
25 WEATHER — A deep upper-level trough over the west will slowly shift eastward over the coming days bringing cooler air and moisture along with it. A major storm system is on track to bring weather hazards across the U.S from severe weather to blizzard conditions. Severe weather and...
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
When to expect rain over North Texas weekend & impacts from cold front on Saturday
Friday's rain seems to be through as the morning turns to be cloudy, warm and humid in North Texas with some patchy fog here and there, that's how the weekend for the region is kicking off.
How does one stay warm if the power goes out?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
3 Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation for New Year’s
There are tons of places across the Lone Star State offering tons of festive fun perfect for making memories.
fox44news.com
Weather Why: Severe Weather – What You Need To Know
There is a lot that comes with a severe weather risk and the days leading up to it, but while our next cold front still has some uncertainties in regards to its risks, it’s always important to remain weather aware. Our next strong cold front is brewing in the...
Texans prepare for winter power outages despite warm weather predictions
Texas preppers are still reeling from the 2021 winter storm.
Texas witness photographs unusual shapes in sky with flickering lights
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Anna reported watching two unusual shapes in the sky with flickering lights at about 3:05 a.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KXAN
Diners rank 2 Austin, 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is bigger in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday
Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Thinking about making tamales? Here’s why many choose to buy them instead
Across Texas, cravings for tamales have reached a peak for the year.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
