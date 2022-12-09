ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Weekend Weather Overview with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front will bring widespread rain chances to the region on Saturday. The heaviest rainfall totals are expected to be along and north of the I-20 corridor with lesser amounts across Central Texas. No severe weather is expected. Thunderstorms will exit Central Texas on Sunday. Skies will gradually start...
News Channel 25

Major storm system will impact much of the country

25 WEATHER — A deep upper-level trough over the west will slowly shift eastward over the coming days bringing cooler air and moisture along with it. A major storm system is on track to bring weather hazards across the U.S from severe weather to blizzard conditions. Severe weather and...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

How does one stay warm if the power goes out?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox44news.com

Weather Why: Severe Weather – What You Need To Know

There is a lot that comes with a severe weather risk and the days leading up to it, but while our next cold front still has some uncertainties in regards to its risks, it’s always important to remain weather aware. Our next strong cold front is brewing in the...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday

Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
NUECES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy