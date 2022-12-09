Read full article on original website
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More
WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
Impact Wrestling Winter Warfare TV Taping Spoilers
– Arturo Muscarelli sent us the following TV taping results for last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida.:. * Taylor Wilde beat Kilynn King. * Eddie Edwards is said to have won a “good match” against Delirious. After the match was over, they shook hands, but Edwards turned on Delirious. Jonathan Gresham then came out to make the save.
Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI,...
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown
On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
Official Press Release On ROH HonorClub’s Relaunch
Tony Khan revealed the return of ROH HonorClub on Saturday after Final Battle, and the company has sent out an press release officially announcing the relaunch. As reported on Saturday, Khan announced that ROH’s weekly TV show will air on the streaming service, which is now up and running. The full press release sent out Sunday is below:
Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE
As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new...
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes This Is Awesome, More
WWE has announced the schedule of programming that will be added to Peacock this week, including a new episode of This Is Awesome and more. You can check out the full listing below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Dec. 12.
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More
The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below. *Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale. *Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson. *Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman. *Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai. *Dani...
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, New UWN Champion Crowned At TV Taping
– The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online. You can see the episode, titled “In-N-Out or Whataburger?,” below:. – UWN noted on Twitter that Danny Limelight captured the UWN Championship from Jordan Clearwater at last night’s taping in Irvine, California:
Samoa Joe Offers A Few Names He Thinks Are Qualified For The ROH Hall Of Fame
Speaking at the post-ROH Final Battle media scrum, Samoa Joe fielded a question due to his induction as one of the first members of the ROH Hall of Fame earlier in 2022 (per. Wrestling Inc). He listed a few names of candidates he thinks would be worthy of induction in the future. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
Isla Dawn Uses Tricks To Beat Alba Fyre At NXT Deadline
Two of NXT’s more mystical wrestlers did battle at Deadline, with Isla Dawn coming out on top using several tricks. At one point, Alba Fyre had the match won, but the referee suddenly became ill and dark liquid came out of his mouth. Another referee came out just in time for Dawn to throw Fyre into the exposed turnbuckle and pin her.
