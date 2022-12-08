Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kurv.com
McAllen Restaurant Found In Violation Of Minimum Wage Laws, Must Pay $250,000
A north McAllen restaurant must pay its employees 250-thousand dollars in back wages for violating federal minimum wage laws. The U.S. Labor Department issued the order against Oak Texas Bar and Grill after an investigation found the restaurant did not properly pay its servers, bartenders, and cooks. A Labor Department...
KRGV
FedEx to contact customers about lost or delayed packages after delivery truck caught fire in Weslaco
FedEx says some Valley customers may be getting a phone call about lost or delayed packages. This comes after a delivery truck burned Monday while on the highway in Weslaco. The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is looking into what caused the fire. Channel 5 News reached out to FedEx about...
HCSO: Man assaults store clerk, takes money and cigarettes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9. A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission. When deputies […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports one confirmed case of Mpox
Hidalgo County on Monday reported one new confirmed case of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox. The World Health Organization renamed the virus last month. There has been 10 Mpox cases reported in total in Hidalgo County since August. This is also the first new case reported in Hidalgo County since...
Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
riograndeguardian.com
Dierlam: Valley Metro does have enough money to operate a bus service in Valley colonias
EDINBURG, Texas – Valley Metro does have the money to start and maintain bus routes in the Rio Grande Valley’s colonias. What it lacks are drivers to man the buses. This is the view of Sarah Dierlam, assistant executive director of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council. The LRGVDC runs Valley Metro.
KRGV
City of Santa Rosa to host free food distribution for residents
The city of Santa Rosa is having a free food giveaway Tuesday. The giveaway is for Santa Rosa residents only. It is happening at the Santa Rosa Youth Center at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.o. An ID and proof of residency is required.
riograndeguardian.com
Rodriguez: People in poverty are not a liability and we should invest in them
EDINBURG, Texas – Omar I. Rodriguez, director of grants and governmental relations for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, is part of the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force. The task force was set up by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to address the high rate of poverty...
Valley store still beautiful as it reaches 100-year mark
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— To say hair fashions and makeup trends have changed in the past century would be an understatement. Yet, Valley Beauty Supply has managed to stay in business for 100 years. So what’s the key to staying successful for so long? “Working with the next generation and laying down that groundwork and keeping […]
Border Patrol lays to rest fallen agent who died in ATV crash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, […]
kurv.com
Reviews Conclude Numerous Security Lapses Led To Deadly Escape Of Convicted Killer From Hidalgo
Two investigations into a Texas prison inmate’s escape from a prisoner transport bus, which resulted in the killings of a family of five, found a multitude of security lapses that led to his getaway. Both the internal and independent investigations found that correctional officers at the Hughes Unit failed to conduct proper inmate strip searches and failed to properly apply restraints.
Beware holiday online shopping fraud, say experts
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions across the country are preparing for the holiday season with the majority of consumers shopping for Christmas gifts online. Although online shopping is a convenient way to buy what you need with just a few clicks, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns shoppers of potential fraud schemes – especially during […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports 544 new cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 544 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The report covers a three-day period from Dec. 9 through Dec. 12. The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
KRGV
Puppies help students de-stress for finals week at Texas A&M University Higher Education Center in McAllen
Some Valley college students are preparing for finals this week. As a way to help students relieve some stress, the city of Mission brought out eight puppies to the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center in McAllen.
KRGV
Pharr PD to increase patrol over the holiday season
The Pharr Police Department wants to remind the public to take extra precautions behind the wheel this holiday season. Increased patrols will take effect Friday through Jan. 1, 2023. Pharr police will be on the lookout for speeding violations, traffic safety laws, seatbelts, and drunk drivers. Driving intoxicated can de...
KRGV
Funeral held for Valley border patrol agent killed in ATV crash
A Valley border patrol agent who died while on the job last week was laid to rest Monday. Raul Gonzalez Jr. 38, was buried at Palm Valley Gardens in Pharr. He was on an ATV tracking a group of illegal border crossers when he crashed. Border patrol agents gave Gonzalez...
San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
KRGV
Nearly $50K seized in San Benito traffic stop, sheriff's office says
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office seized $49,400 during a Friday traffic stop in San Benito, according to a news release. A traffic stop was conducted on a maroon Ford Fusion northbound of the I-69 when the deputy's K9 alerted deputies to the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the cash.
KRGV
Valley customers lose power after truck hits utility pole in Pharr-McAllen area
Some Valley residents in the Pharr-McAllen area near east Jackson may have experienced a power outage Monday night. AEP says a truck hit a utility pole and brought down some power lines in the area. The power was out for about 15,000 customers. The outage affected the Walmart off of...
KRGV
Hidalgo County task force aims to help residents living in poverty
Hidalgo County leaders are trying to make a dent on poverty by making sure the resources available are being used. Leaders in the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force recently met and discussed what was needed to be able to get people living in poverty a brighter future. Hidalgo County Judge...
Comments / 0