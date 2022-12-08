ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

kurv.com

McAllen Restaurant Found In Violation Of Minimum Wage Laws, Must Pay $250,000

A north McAllen restaurant must pay its employees 250-thousand dollars in back wages for violating federal minimum wage laws. The U.S. Labor Department issued the order against Oak Texas Bar and Grill after an investigation found the restaurant did not properly pay its servers, bartenders, and cooks. A Labor Department...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man assaults store clerk, takes money and cigarettes

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9. A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission. When deputies […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports one confirmed case of Mpox

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one new confirmed case of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox. The World Health Organization renamed the virus last month. There has been 10 Mpox cases reported in total in Hidalgo County since August. This is also the first new case reported in Hidalgo County since...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley store still beautiful as it reaches 100-year mark

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— To say hair fashions and makeup trends have changed in the past century would be an understatement. Yet, Valley Beauty Supply has managed to stay in business for 100 years. So what’s the key to staying successful for so long? “Working with the next generation and laying down that groundwork and keeping […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol lays to rest fallen agent who died in ATV crash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Reviews Conclude Numerous Security Lapses Led To Deadly Escape Of Convicted Killer From Hidalgo

Two investigations into a Texas prison inmate’s escape from a prisoner transport bus, which resulted in the killings of a family of five, found a multitude of security lapses that led to his getaway. Both the internal and independent investigations found that correctional officers at the Hughes Unit failed to conduct proper inmate strip searches and failed to properly apply restraints.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Beware holiday online shopping fraud, say experts

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions across the country are preparing for the holiday season with the majority of consumers shopping for Christmas gifts online. Although online shopping is a convenient way to buy what you need with just a few clicks, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns shoppers of potential fraud schemes – especially during […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports 544 new cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 544 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The report covers a three-day period from Dec. 9 through Dec. 12. The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
KRGV

Pharr PD to increase patrol over the holiday season

The Pharr Police Department wants to remind the public to take extra precautions behind the wheel this holiday season. Increased patrols will take effect Friday through Jan. 1, 2023. Pharr police will be on the lookout for speeding violations, traffic safety laws, seatbelts, and drunk drivers. Driving intoxicated can de...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Funeral held for Valley border patrol agent killed in ATV crash

A Valley border patrol agent who died while on the job last week was laid to rest Monday. Raul Gonzalez Jr. 38, was buried at Palm Valley Gardens in Pharr. He was on an ATV tracking a group of illegal border crossers when he crashed. Border patrol agents gave Gonzalez...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Nearly $50K seized in San Benito traffic stop, sheriff's office says

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office seized $49,400 during a Friday traffic stop in San Benito, according to a news release. A traffic stop was conducted on a maroon Ford Fusion northbound of the I-69 when the deputy's K9 alerted deputies to the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the cash.
SAN BENITO, TX

