World Cup scores, updates: Croatia tops Brazil in penalty shootout, moves on to face Argentina-Netherlands winner

KOKI FOX 23
World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco stuns Portugal; France eliminates England
The second day of the World Cup quarterfinals got off to a roaring start Saturday with Morocco ousting Portugal from the tournament in a 1-0 win. The difference in the game was a rising header from Youssef En-Nesyri just before halftime as Portugal simply couldn't break through the Morocco defense for an equalizer.
Gio Reyna upset details of World Cup issues not kept ‘in house’
Gio Reyna took to social media Monday to tell his side of the story concerning his limited participation for the
World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud's winner gives France a 2-1 quarterfinal win over England
France’s attempt to win back-to-back World Cups is still on after a 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Olivier Giroud put France ahead in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. England had a chance to tie just a few minutes later after Theo Hernandez bowled over Mason Mount in the penalty box.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Blackhawks Prospect Victor Stjernborg to Captain Sweden at 2023 World Juniors
The Blackhawks' 2021 fourth-round pick will serve as Sweden's captain for his second World Juniors tournament.
