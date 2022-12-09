World Cup scores, updates: Croatia tops Brazil in penalty shootout, moves on to face Argentina-Netherlands winner

France’s attempt to win back-to-back World Cups is still on after a 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Olivier Giroud put France ahead in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. England had a chance to tie just a few minutes later after Theo Hernandez bowled over Mason Mount in the penalty box.

2 DAYS AGO