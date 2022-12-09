ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, WV

WVNews

Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, key Navy 6th Fleet figure, passes at 84

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community.
WEST MILFORD, WV
WVNews

Scott Alan Helmick

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Scott Alan Helmick, age 45, of Buckhannon died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born December 28, 1976, in Buckhannon a son of the late John Carl Helmick and Gloria Page Helmick who survives in Buckhannon. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother Roger L. Tenney of Fairmont, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special college friends Kristian Yeager and Jon Blum.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Amanda Jean Potter

WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982 and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Joseph Landis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Clarksburg man remained jailed Monday after he w…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Shirley A. Hudak

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Shirley A. Hudak, age 77, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving caregiver, friends, family and West Virginia Hospice. From the onset of her illness, she had wished to stay at home and those wishes were honored by her caregiver,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Pallottine Foundation to open grant applications for health-focused nonprofits

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) —  The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon is accepting grant applications starting Jan. 6 for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations serving Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties. “Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that...
BUCKHANNON, WV

