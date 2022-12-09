BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Scott Alan Helmick, age 45, of Buckhannon died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born December 28, 1976, in Buckhannon a son of the late John Carl Helmick and Gloria Page Helmick who survives in Buckhannon. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother Roger L. Tenney of Fairmont, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special college friends Kristian Yeager and Jon Blum.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO