Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, key Navy 6th Fleet figure, passes at 84
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community.
Scott Alan Helmick
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Scott Alan Helmick, age 45, of Buckhannon died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born December 28, 1976, in Buckhannon a son of the late John Carl Helmick and Gloria Page Helmick who survives in Buckhannon. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother Roger L. Tenney of Fairmont, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special college friends Kristian Yeager and Jon Blum.
Amanda Jean Potter
WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982 and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
Application process open for West Virginia Second Judicial Circuit Court vacancy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is accepting applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David W. Hammel, Jr. in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court serving Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of...
Joseph Landis
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Clarksburg man remained jailed Monday after he w…
Harrison County Commission to consider youth barn contract, open bids for Animal Control facility design
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will open bids for site design and engineering for a new or retrofitted facility to house Harrison County Animal Control and will consider a nearly $300,000 contract for design and engineering work for a youth agricultural complex. The...
Shirley A. Hudak
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Shirley A. Hudak, age 77, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving caregiver, friends, family and West Virginia Hospice. From the onset of her illness, she had wished to stay at home and those wishes were honored by her caregiver,...
Law enforcement & public servants honored by U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld in Northern West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Twenty law enforcement officers and public servants from across the Northern District of West Virginia were recognized today for their outstanding work by U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. The U.S. Attorney Awards are given annually to honor exceptionalism in criminal investigations and community service. This...
Pallottine Foundation to open grant applications for health-focused nonprofits
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon is accepting grant applications starting Jan. 6 for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations serving Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties. “Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that...
