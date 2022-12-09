ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

What Nebraska’s Defense Could Look like under Matt Rhule and Tony White

Who Matt Rhule was going to hire as his defensive coordinator was a hotly discussed topic within Nebraska. With names like Jim Leonhard and Glen Schumann out there as rumors there was plenty of hope. But when Pete Thamel announced last Thursday that Nebraska was hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, that caught many by surprise.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program

Herbie Husker, the mascot, during a game.Photo by(Michael Hickey\Getty Images) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail the past couple of days, and they landed another commitment on Monday afternoon. 2023 three-star junior college edge defender Kai Wallin committed to the program. He made the announcement on Instagram.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker commit Van Poppel's senior season gains more recognition

It was already understood upon his summer commitment by those who follow Husker recruiting closely how significant Riley Van Poppel could be to this Nebraska recruiting class. But it always produces an extra layer of comfort to a fan base when a commit backs up the rankings with a big-time senior season. Van Poppel had that, and continues to get recognized for his work this fall at Argyle High School down in Texas.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

In-state 2023 target Jaylen Lloyd sets decision date

Fresh off an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, 2023 Omaha Westside athlete Jaylen Lloyd has set a date to announce his college decision. Lloyd will announce Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. CT at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha, choosing from Nebraska, Illinois, Texas Tech, Florida and Georgia. The Florida and Georgia offers are in track, while Texas Tech and Nebraska are both track and football.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Running Back Kwinten Ives Commits to Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up their 13th commitment for the 2023 class when Kwinten Ives, a running back/wide receiver from Beverly, NJ committed after visiting Lincoln this past weekend. Ives is 6-3, 180 pounds. He totalled 3,176 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career at Palmyra High School, including 26 touchdowns and...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment

Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer

An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker setter has placed her name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Anni Evans made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday. Evans, who just finished her junior season, said in the post that she made the decision because of academic...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Boilermakers nip Huskers in OT: 'Honestly, I think we should have won that one'

With 1:09 left in regulation, his team down one coming out of a timeout, Husker senior guard Sam Griesel flashed a smile as he came to the floor. This is the kind of game he transferred to Nebraska in his senior season to play in. A street-alley fight against the No. 4 team in the country, with the Huskers delivering the kind of all-out effort performance that had Pinnacle Bank Arena rocking again.
LINCOLN, NE
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 21 Creighton

BYU Basketball’s in Las Vegas Saturday night to take on a top-25 opponent in the Creighton Bluejays. The BYU Cougars last played on Wed. against UVU, and lost to them for the second year in a row. The final score was, 75-60. It was also the second game in a row BYU’s lost. The Cougars’ record is now 5-5.
PROVO, UT
elisportsnetwork.com

Crawford stops Avanesyan with big right in sixth

Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year. Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

247Sports

