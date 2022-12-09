Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Cornhuskers Recruiting news: QB decommit, surprise portal visitor, more
Since Matt Rhule took over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there have been some good and bad days. This weekend was a bit of a roller coaster ride for the staff’s recruiting efforts alone. The Huskers nabbed one commit in Kwinten Ives but also lost the only quarterback commit...
Corn Nation
What Nebraska’s Defense Could Look like under Matt Rhule and Tony White
Who Matt Rhule was going to hire as his defensive coordinator was a hotly discussed topic within Nebraska. With names like Jim Leonhard and Glen Schumann out there as rumors there was plenty of hope. But when Pete Thamel announced last Thursday that Nebraska was hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, that caught many by surprise.
kmaland.com
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program
Herbie Husker, the mascot, during a game.Photo by(Michael Hickey\Getty Images) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail the past couple of days, and they landed another commitment on Monday afternoon. 2023 three-star junior college edge defender Kai Wallin committed to the program. He made the announcement on Instagram.
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule says Husker job is a ‘mission’
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has a big task in front of him. No matter who took the job, Husker fans know that turning around the Huskers is something that will be pretty tricky. It’s the kind of job someone will want to do. They can’t approach it halfway.
Husker commit Van Poppel's senior season gains more recognition
It was already understood upon his summer commitment by those who follow Husker recruiting closely how significant Riley Van Poppel could be to this Nebraska recruiting class. But it always produces an extra layer of comfort to a fan base when a commit backs up the rankings with a big-time senior season. Van Poppel had that, and continues to get recognized for his work this fall at Argyle High School down in Texas.
In-state 2023 target Jaylen Lloyd sets decision date
Fresh off an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, 2023 Omaha Westside athlete Jaylen Lloyd has set a date to announce his college decision. Lloyd will announce Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. CT at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha, choosing from Nebraska, Illinois, Texas Tech, Florida and Georgia. The Florida and Georgia offers are in track, while Texas Tech and Nebraska are both track and football.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
Corn Nation
Running Back Kwinten Ives Commits to Nebraska Football
Nebraska picked up their 13th commitment for the 2023 class when Kwinten Ives, a running back/wide receiver from Beverly, NJ committed after visiting Lincoln this past weekend. Ives is 6-3, 180 pounds. He totalled 3,176 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career at Palmyra High School, including 26 touchdowns and...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer
An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
Syracuse Football: Nebraska transfer, a 4-star DB, reportedly visiting ‘Cuse
As we all expected, the transfer portal is already extremely active, and Syracuse football is seeing developments on both ends of the spectrum, with some Orange players opting to enter the portal while ‘Cuse coaches pursue guys leaving their existing teams. In early December, Nebraska freshman defensive back Jaeden...
klkntv.com
Husker setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker setter has placed her name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Anni Evans made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday. Evans, who just finished her junior season, said in the post that she made the decision because of academic...
Reeling No. 21 Creighton faces red-hot Arizona State
No. 21 Creighton is reeling, losing four straight games with the potential of not having ill center Ryan Kalkbrenner against
Boilermakers nip Huskers in OT: 'Honestly, I think we should have won that one'
With 1:09 left in regulation, his team down one coming out of a timeout, Husker senior guard Sam Griesel flashed a smile as he came to the floor. This is the kind of game he transferred to Nebraska in his senior season to play in. A street-alley fight against the No. 4 team in the country, with the Huskers delivering the kind of all-out effort performance that had Pinnacle Bank Arena rocking again.
Husker Hour: Football Coaching & Transfers, Volleyball Ends, Big Basketball Wins
Cole Stukenholtz and Matt McMaster run down all coaching, recruiting, and transfer news for football with Luke Mullin from the Lincoln Journal Star. Plus a wrap up of volleyball's seasons and a review of men's and women's basketball. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and...
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 21 Creighton
BYU Basketball’s in Las Vegas Saturday night to take on a top-25 opponent in the Creighton Bluejays. The BYU Cougars last played on Wed. against UVU, and lost to them for the second year in a row. The final score was, 75-60. It was also the second game in a row BYU’s lost. The Cougars’ record is now 5-5.
elisportsnetwork.com
Crawford stops Avanesyan with big right in sixth
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year. Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
