It was already understood upon his summer commitment by those who follow Husker recruiting closely how significant Riley Van Poppel could be to this Nebraska recruiting class. But it always produces an extra layer of comfort to a fan base when a commit backs up the rankings with a big-time senior season. Van Poppel had that, and continues to get recognized for his work this fall at Argyle High School down in Texas.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO