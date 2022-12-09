Read full article on original website
The cost of the death penalty
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-six people currently reside on Mississippi’s death row; each of their crimes a unique tale of human depravity. Take David Dickerson, for example, who shot the mother of his child in the head, stabbed her in the neck and doused her in gasoline before setting her body on fire. Or Lisa Jo Chamberlain, who, along with her boyfriend, brutally murdered two people, mutilated the bodies, and hid the pieces inside a white freezer in Kansas.
Family demanding answers after father dies in custody
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil were held on December 11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of...
Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi doesn’t have as much of a problem with violent crime as other states. But, homicides around the state are an increasing issue. Empower Mississippi’s violent crime report isn’t an argument for locking everyone up and throwing away the key. Instead, it’s an attempt to show that there are alternatives.
Large-scale search efforts for 72-year-old autistic man reach fourth, final day
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township has come to an end in its fourth day, but there was still no sign of him. Large groups of volunteers, officials and working dogs went out on foot Saturday looking for Thomas Mills, who was last seen on Tuesday.
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
First Alert Forecast: clouds, fog banks Monday; storm risk returns late Tuesday, Wednesday
MONDAY: Expect more of the same as what we’ve seen the past several days across central Mississippi – morning fog banks, a few spritz and sprinkles and mild temperatures for mid-December. Clouds will hold firm again with highs in the 60s amid a northeast breeze, locking them in place. Clouds hang around overnight with a few fog patches and a shower or two. Lows will drop into the 50s to lower 60s.
First Alert Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain in South Mississippi this morning. Strong storms returning Tuesday going into Wednesday and much cooler weather going into the weekend!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning, with rain moving throughout the area. Heavier rain chances are South of I-20 for many of our counties. We are under a Dense Fog Advisory for Jeff Davis and Lawrence counties until 9 AM. Today Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s due to the rainfall and cloud cover. Rain coverage will start to taper into Sunday evening.
