Varo Bank offers a 5.00% APY up to $5,000 for eligible account holders. Varo Bank is an FDIC-insured, online-only bank that provides services online or via mobile app, with zero physical branches. Varo has limited account options, but the current options boast competitive APYs with zero fees or minimum balances. Varo also has an expansive ATM network with more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. You can find them in stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target. All rates and fees are current as of December 2, 2022, and are subject to change.

7 DAYS AGO