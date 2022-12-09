Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bryce James, youngest son of LeBron James, already has an NIL deal with Klutch Sports
When Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James said he wanted to play with his son in the NBA, we all assumed he was talking about Bronny James. Well, maybe he was actually talking about Bryce James. Bryce, 15, signed an NIL deal with Klutch Sports on Monday, the company announced.
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier won't play abroad anymore after Brittney Griner's Russian detention
Napheesa Collier is done playing abroad. The Minnesota Lynx forward said on CNN on Monday that, after watching fellow , that she won't play in international leagues anymore during the WNBA offseason. "It's really scary. You really have to evaluate, anyone who wants to go overseas, what it's going to...
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100
Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards
Grant Wahl was an original
On April 3, 2004, the center of the American sportsworld was San Antonio, Texas, where Duke and Connecticut were about to play in the Final Four. Grant Wahl was there, working as a national college basketball writer for Sports Illustrated. Yet a game between two historic teams, featuring legendary coaches and future NBA players, didn’t excite him too much. He kept saying he wished he was covering the then-fledgling Major League Soccer, where a 14-year-old named Freddie Adu was about to make his career debut.
Jordan Binnington blanks Predators for 100th NHL win
Jordan Binnington is the only goalie to ever clinch a Stanley Cup title for the St. Louis Blues. Now, he also has 100 NHL wins to his name.
