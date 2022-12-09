Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
KUTV
Students at Eagle Mountain schools released after barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — A 'secure mode' was lifted at schools, allowing students to be picked up, after a barricaded suspect in a domestic violence shooting surrendered peacefully. According to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, calls were received shortly before 3 p.m. Monday of a person...
KUTV
17-year-old victim shares details on assault that led to deadly officer-involved shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenager was allegedly strangled prior to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the assault suspect. Bluffdale police said the 31-year-old suspect confronted officials with a weapon in his hand at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday before he was shot twice and killed by an officer. The kind of weapon the man was holding at the time was not initially shared.
KUTV
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
KUTV
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
KUTV
State office building burglary suspect arrested again for thefts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A burglary suspect has been arrested just weeks after he was released from jail for multiple burglary cases, including one involving the Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was safely arrested again on Sunday. Police said they were dispatched to a parking garage...
KUTV
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after disagreement leads to shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crime scene tape is up and several lanes of 3500 South, under the I-215 overpass are still blocked off after a disagreement lead to a shooting in West Valley. Police say it was just before 8 p.m. when two drivers got in some...
KUTV
Assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — An officer-involved shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Bluffdale on Saturday. Officials responded to the area of 750 West and Plymouth Rock Lane at the Beacon Hill Apartments, where crime scene tape secured the area. AnnElise Harrison, a spokesperson with Saratoga Springs who provides...
KUTV
1 suspect of SLC multi-car crash involving stolen Ford truck at large, 1 in custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement took one of two suspects who crashed into multiple parked vehicles on 1700 South while operating a stolen car into custody Monday morning. The vehicle's passenger, 24-year-old Kalie Valentine, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count...
KUTV
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
KUTV
18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
KUTV
Holiday happenings at the Shops at South Town
KUTV — There are a lot of holiday happenings at the Shops at South Town from shopping to celebrating the season. Kati Price spoke to Kari about what to expect this year. For more information check out shopsatsouthtown.com. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living. Follow...
KUTV
No injuries after 60 mph winds blow over semi truck in southern Utah
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Winds blowing 60 miles per hour knocked over a semi truck just north of Cedar City as a High Wind Warning was in effect for the area. The warning applied to Beaver, Iron and Tooele counties on Sunday through 8 p.m. Trooper Tucker with...
KUTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
KUTV
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
KUTV
Big Cottonwood Canyon closed in both directions due to multiple weather-related crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple weather-related crashes forced both directions of Big Cottonwood Canyon closed Monday. Officials said around 3 p.m. traffic traveling in both directions on SR-190 had been closed near the mouth of the canyon at milepost 4.8. There was no estimated clearing time, UDOT officials...
KUTV
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
KUTV
Cox wants $150 million for affordable housing, homebuyer grants, other programs
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — As Gov. Spencer Cox unveiled his wish list Friday for the upcoming state budget, he stood on a street in South Jordan’s Daybreak community and took aim at one of the biggest problems facing the state – housing. “We will not stand...
KUTV
Pili's 28 points power No. 15 Utah women past BYU, 76-59
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a 76-59 win over in-state rival BYU on Saturday night in the 110th meeting between the schools. Utah now leads the all-time series, 69-42. The...
