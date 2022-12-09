ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

KUTV

17-year-old victim shares details on assault that led to deadly officer-involved shooting

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenager was allegedly strangled prior to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the assault suspect. Bluffdale police said the 31-year-old suspect confronted officials with a weapon in his hand at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday before he was shot twice and killed by an officer. The kind of weapon the man was holding at the time was not initially shared.
BLUFFDALE, UT
KUTV

AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

State office building burglary suspect arrested again for thefts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A burglary suspect has been arrested just weeks after he was released from jail for multiple burglary cases, including one involving the Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was safely arrested again on Sunday. Police said they were dispatched to a parking garage...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Holiday happenings at the Shops at South Town

KUTV — There are a lot of holiday happenings at the Shops at South Town from shopping to celebrating the season. Kati Price spoke to Kari about what to expect this year. For more information check out shopsatsouthtown.com. To enter to win the Fresh Giving giveaway visit kutv.com/features/fresh-living. Follow...
KUTV

Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

Pili's 28 points power No. 15 Utah women past BYU, 76-59

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a 76-59 win over in-state rival BYU on Saturday night in the 110th meeting between the schools. Utah now leads the all-time series, 69-42. The...
PROVO, UT

