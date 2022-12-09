Tameka Bradley Hobbs, Ph.D., is the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Opened in October 2002, AARLCC is the third public research library of its kind in the United States, with specialized archival collections dedicated to the study of the culture and history of African Americans and others of African descent. A part of the Broward County Libraries system, it offers educational, recreational, and cultural programs for all ages in its local community.

