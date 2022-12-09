ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

WSVN-TV

Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
margatetalk.com

‘Polar Express’ Makes a Stop in Coconut Creek Dec. 16

A Christmas classic, Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express is the next free drive-in movie in Coconut Creek. The Polar Express is a 2004 computer-animated fantasy adventure film co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, who also served as one of the executive producers.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NewPelican

Pompano Beach High will attract an international gathering of students and educators

Pompano Beach – One could say Pompano Beach High School will play host to a United Nations meeting of sorts in January, and in many ways they’d be correct. From Jan. 19 through Jan. 28, Pompano will host the sixth International Summit 2023. The theme is Worldwide Collaboration: Connected Learning on a Global Scale. Students, teachers, and administrators from as many as 20 countries will meet, study, socialize, collaborate, and explore cultural and educational similarities and differences.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tnj.com

Tameka Bradley Hobbs Selected as New Manager of African American Research Library and Cultural Center

Tameka Bradley Hobbs, Ph.D., is the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Opened in October 2002, AARLCC is the third public research library of its kind in the United States, with specialized archival collections dedicated to the study of the culture and history of African Americans and others of African descent. A part of the Broward County Libraries system, it offers educational, recreational, and cultural programs for all ages in its local community.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
alaskasnewssource.com

Family says speeding officer veered into yard, nearly hitting 5 kids

SUNRISE, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida grandmother, her child and her four grandchildren are still shocked after they say they were nearly hit by a police SUV that veered into the front yard. A Coral Springs Police cruiser was reportedly speeding through a neighborhood in Sunrise, Florida, as children were...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Lacking girl present in West Palm Seashore, police say

UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home

Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd.  The facility is now being […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

