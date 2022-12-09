Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Children and teens take part in 5th Shop with a Boss event at Hollywood Target
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Children and teens in Hollywood got the chance to shop with a boss this weekend. The Entrepreneur Education and Development Center held its fifth annual Shop with a Boss event at the Target on Hollywood Boulevard, Saturday morning. Each attendee was given $100 to spend on...
WSVN-TV
6-year-old battling cancer treated to luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines, quality time with Santa
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa. Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, was treated Sunday to a luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines held in her honor. Her father, Robert Rivera, said the surprise comes...
WSVN-TV
Catering company’s owners say crooks stole food truck filled with equipment in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves left a bad taste in the mouths of two South Florida business owners who said the source of their livelihood has been taken from them. Speaking with 7News on Monday, Go Jerk owners Christopher Crooks and Xavian Mckenzie said someone stole his catering company’s food truck in Miramar on Dec. 3.
WSVN-TV
Floating tiki, bright holiday decorations delight spectators as 51st Winterfest Boat Parade lights up New River
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a night of delights as scores of boats sailed into one of South Florida’s biggest holiday traditions. For the thousands of South Floridians who took in the awe-inspiring sights along Las Olas, the event billed at the greatest show on H2O lived up to its name.
WSVN-TV
Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
WSVN-TV
Grand marshal reception kicks off Winterfest fun ahead of 51st boat parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Before the 51st annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade rolls along the New River this weekend, revelers got to see this year’s grand marshals. A big crowd is expected to come down for the annual bash on the water, Saturday evening. It’s easy...
margatetalk.com
‘Polar Express’ Makes a Stop in Coconut Creek Dec. 16
A Christmas classic, Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express is the next free drive-in movie in Coconut Creek. The Polar Express is a 2004 computer-animated fantasy adventure film co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, who also served as one of the executive producers.
Pompano Beach High will attract an international gathering of students and educators
Pompano Beach – One could say Pompano Beach High School will play host to a United Nations meeting of sorts in January, and in many ways they’d be correct. From Jan. 19 through Jan. 28, Pompano will host the sixth International Summit 2023. The theme is Worldwide Collaboration: Connected Learning on a Global Scale. Students, teachers, and administrators from as many as 20 countries will meet, study, socialize, collaborate, and explore cultural and educational similarities and differences.
Click10.com
Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
margatetalk.com
Our Margate Winter Festival Featuring a ‘Florida-Style’ Celebration Dec. 16
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Margate as the return of the Margate Winter Festival comes to town this week. Margate’s Winter Festival takes place on Friday, December 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7.
tnj.com
Tameka Bradley Hobbs Selected as New Manager of African American Research Library and Cultural Center
Tameka Bradley Hobbs, Ph.D., is the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Opened in October 2002, AARLCC is the third public research library of its kind in the United States, with specialized archival collections dedicated to the study of the culture and history of African Americans and others of African descent. A part of the Broward County Libraries system, it offers educational, recreational, and cultural programs for all ages in its local community.
alaskasnewssource.com
Family says speeding officer veered into yard, nearly hitting 5 kids
SUNRISE, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida grandmother, her child and her four grandchildren are still shocked after they say they were nearly hit by a police SUV that veered into the front yard. A Coral Springs Police cruiser was reportedly speeding through a neighborhood in Sunrise, Florida, as children were...
margatetalk.com
Naughty and Nice Margate Residents Can Now Register For a Visit From Santa
Santa will make an early stop in Margate in the lead-up to his busiest work day of the year, and residents can now register to have their homes on his list of places to visit while in town. Each night from Saturday, December 17 to Monday, December 19, Santa will...
WSVN-TV
Final preparations made for Seminole Hard Rock Casino Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Instead of boughs of holly, this crew is stringing bright tinsel and loads of lights on the bow and port side of a yacht. All of this is being done in preparation for this year’s Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. “We use LED lights,...
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Lacking girl present in West Palm Seashore, police say
UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
Commission Approves Habitat for Humanity Special Exceptions, Paving Way For Affordable Housing
More affordable housing options are on their way to Coral Springs. The city commission approved special exceptions from KEITH, engineering, on behalf of Habitat for Humanity, at their Wednesday, Dec. 7 meeting to develop two undeveloped plots of land. The exceptions related to property requirements such as platting requirements, plot...
Trio arrested after trying to illegally purchase three-wheeled motorcycle
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A trio drove from Miami in an attempt to illegally buy a three-wheeled motorcycle on Friday. The manager of the Sun Sports Cycle & Watercraft store located at 3441 Colonial Boulevard became suspicious and alerted Fort Myers Police Department. According to FMPD, Juana Villa-Poey, presented...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida takes groups of children out for Friday night fun at Santa’s Enchanted Forest
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and if you’re Flo Rida, to give back to the community. The South Florida rapper spread a little holiday cheer at Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Medley, Friday night, giving groups of children a night they will never forget.
CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home
Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd. The facility is now being […]
