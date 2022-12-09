Read full article on original website
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
Walmart saw a big dip in customers shopping at its stores on Black Friday this year, study finds. Instead, they may have been flocking to the retailer's website.
Shoppers just aren't flocking to stores like they used to for Black Friday. And the world's largest retailer experienced that firsthand this year.
Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?
When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
Stores Are Getting Tougher on Return Policies As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up
Sure, Christmas gifts are all about the notion that it's "the thought that counts." But such notions also come with the guarantee you can return something if you really don't like it. See: 10...
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
15 Retailers That Offer Free Shipping for the Holidays (and Beyond)
The thriftiest way to check off all those loved ones on your gift-buying list might be by not spending an arm and a leg on shipping. That's because lots of retailers are offering free shipping to...
KoP Firm’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Survey Contains Data on Both the Good and the Bad List
It's a mixed bag of data for retailers for the upcoming holiday shopping season.Photo byiStock. King of Prussia e-marketing firm Radial has released national survey results measuring consumer intentions for the 2022 holiday shopping season.
Thieves look to take advantage of online holiday shoppers
KSNF/KODE — With online buying expected to hit record levels this holiday season, internet service providers are encouraging consumers to be increasingly vigilant about their online safety. “Increased online buying activity gives cyber criminals more opportunity to access our personal information. Caution is always key when sharing personal information online,” said Ken Johnson, Senior Vice […]
4 Websites and Apps To Check Out for Major Holiday Shopping Savings
The holiday season is upon us, and with it, the urgency to get gifts for everyone on your list. No matter how big or small your list, spending around the holidays can get pretty overwhelming, and the...
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
U.S. consumers plan to spend less on holiday shopping, CNBC survey finds
Shoppers are planning to watch their wallets this holiday season, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. CNBC's Steve Liesman joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Walmart Price Hikes: CEO Says Rampant Theft Could Lead to Higher Costs and Store Closures
The costs of shoplifting are adding up at Walmart. CEO Doug McMillon said that an uptick in theft is becoming such an issue at locations across the U.S. that it could lead to store closures and price...
How spending at department stores has changed in the last three decades
Long before there were e-commerce retailers with next-day shipping, buy-now-pay-later financing, and advertisers tracking every click, there were department stores with friendly human associates and layaway services. The U.S. Census Bureau defines department stores as retailers "that have separate departments for general lines of new merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry,...
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
Shoppers' returns are spiking to unprecedented levels — driving a $280 billion problem that's starting to backfire against them
US shoppers will return more than a quarter of what they buy this year. Retailers like Zara, L.L.Bean, and Amazon have solutions.
Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November
Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
Manage your holiday budget like a pro with these expert tips
Dave Anderson from Moneywise Wealth Management in Bakersfield offers financial tips for managing your money over the holidays and keep the ghosts of purchases past from haunting you into the new year.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Says Organized Retail Theft Could Lead to Stores Closing
Retail theft is up, per The National Retail Federation — and Walmart is no exception.
