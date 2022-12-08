LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness. The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO