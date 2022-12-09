If Dan Snyder was involved in leaking Jon Gruden emails, it could lead to his downfall as Commanders owner

Read full article on original website
Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
Vikings not ready to make change at defensive coordinator
"As of right now, no. Not something I'm considering."
WPXI
Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling
Everything about the moment seemed surreal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WPXI
Grant Wahl was an original
On April 3, 2004, the center of the American sportsworld was San Antonio, Texas, where Duke and Connecticut were about to play in the Final Four. Grant Wahl was there, working as a national college basketball writer for Sports Illustrated. Yet a game between two historic teams, featuring legendary coaches and future NBA players, didn’t excite him too much. He kept saying he wished he was covering the then-fledgling Major League Soccer, where a 14-year-old named Freddie Adu was about to make his career debut.
