Monovalent COVID booster found to cut poor outcomes in nursing homes

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Signs and Symptoms of Dementia
Dementia affects people’s daily lives in myriad ways. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia is a syndrome marked by deterioration in memory, thinking, and behavior, affecting an individual’s ability to perform everyday activities, potentially robbing them of their independence. There are many different forms of dementia, with Alzheimer’s Disease being the most common, potentially contributing to as many as 70% of dementia cases. But people diagnosed with dementia do not necessarily have Alzheimer’s.
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
WebMD
Is It Long COVID, or Dementia, or Both?
Nov. 28, 2022 – In early September, about a week after recovering from COVID-19, Barri Sanders went to the bank to pay a bill. But by mistake, she transferred a large amount of money from the wrong account. “I’m talking about $20,000,” she says. “I had to go back...
Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death daily
It's been seven years since actor Heath Ledger (28) was found dead in his Manhattan home. The New York coroner's office ruled that Ledger died of "poisoning" from six colds, sleeping pills, and anti-anxiety drugs.
RSV, Flu and COVID cases on the rise, Lubbock health officials say
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department told Everythinglubbock.com that case numbers went up for Flu, RSV and COVID-19 amid what doctors are calling a “tripledemic.” “This is the highest number [of cases] we’ve been in December in [the last] five years.” Katherine Wells, Director of public health at the Lubbock Health Department, said. Wells […]
McKnight's
Dementia decline could be slowed by antiseizure meds in some cases, study finds
People living with dementia are prone to developing seizures. A new study finds that health in those who do is more likely to decline faster, with death occurring at a younger age than in people living with dementia who don’t have seizures. Medication that prevents seizure may help to slow this decline, researchers say.
MedicalXpress
Newly released prisoners face greater risk of opioid overdose
Within the first two weeks of release from Victorian prisons, people are at greater risk of both fatal and non-fatal opioid overdose. The authors of research published today by the Medical Journal of Australia have called for the reintroduction of public opioid agonist therapy (OAT) clinics, an increase in routine OAT prescribing in general practice, and the maintenance of prison-based take-home naloxone programs.
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations. At four of the 34 agencies, the violations were serious enough that the agency and its registered nurses were prohibited from providing any basic-skills training to home-health aides and barred from evaluating […] The post Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
MedicalXpress
Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
mmm-online.com
COVID trials marked by lack of women, Black and Asian subjects
Black and Asian volunteers, as well as women, were underrepresented in clinical trials designed to assess the COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral pandemic treatments, an analysis published in JAMA this week shows. Researchers said they initially looked at 122 U.S.-based COVID clinical trials comprising 176,654 participants that were run between October...
US News and World Report
Believe Them: Dementia Patients Deserve Better Pain Management
As a certified hospice and palliative nurse, I have heard that many times from patients. I have been fighting to end pain at the end of life for the last 20 years, and witnessed many providers struggling to control the pain suffered by dementia patients. [. READ:. Dementia Patients Divided...
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
MedicalXpress
Health care workers in England experience PTSD at twice the rate of general public
New research led by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London in collaboration with the NIHR ARC North Thames at University College London and NHS Trusts across England, has found that health care workers (HCWs) experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at twice the rate of the general public.
hippocraticpost.com
ASD medication trial targeting gut bacteria
A new trial will test whether a medication that targets gut bacteria can also improve irritability in teenagers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Tapestry study, a collaboration between the Murdoch Children’s, Queensland Children’s Hospital, University of Sydney, Southern Adelaide Local Health Network and Flinders University is recruiting adolescents, aged 13-17, in Melbourne, with moderate to severe autism who experience irritability such as aggression, self-harm and severe tantrums.
Comments / 0