AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 7 Texas played without Chris Beard after the coach was suspended for a felony domestic violence arrest, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an 87-81 overtime win against Rice on Monday night. Beard was arrested early Monday morning after a woman alleged he choked and bit her. Texas announced about 90 minutes before tipoff he was suspended without pay and that assistant coach Rodney Terry would lead the team. The statement did not commit to Terry as acting coach beyond Monday night, but he does have two previous head coaching stints at UTEP (2018-21) and Fresno State (2011-18). Terry got a round of applause in pregame when he was announced as “acting head coach” before tipoff. Quincy Olivari scored 28 points for Rice, which missed the potential game winner in the final seconds of regulation.

