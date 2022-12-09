Read full article on original website
Minnesota Rokkr get to 3-0 in League Major 1 qualifying
The Minnesota Rokkr downed the Florida Mutineers 3-1 on Friday to improve to 3-0 in qualifying for the Call of
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1
Evgeni Malkin pounced on a loose puck and fired it into the net with 34 seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Dallas Stars 2-1
Carr lifts Texas over Rice in OT after coach Beard suspended
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 7 Texas played without Chris Beard after the coach was suspended for a felony domestic violence arrest, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an 87-81 overtime win against Rice on Monday night. Beard was arrested early Monday morning after a woman alleged he choked and bit her. Texas announced about 90 minutes before tipoff he was suspended without pay and that assistant coach Rodney Terry would lead the team. The statement did not commit to Terry as acting coach beyond Monday night, but he does have two previous head coaching stints at UTEP (2018-21) and Fresno State (2011-18). Terry got a round of applause in pregame when he was announced as “acting head coach” before tipoff. Quincy Olivari scored 28 points for Rice, which missed the potential game winner in the final seconds of regulation.
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night.
Herrington: Jaren Jackson Jr. teaches Hawks the meaning of 'Nope'
Jackson had eight blocks in 23 minutes against Atlanta and countless Nopes.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Tempe voters to decide on Coyote stadium plan in May
The Arizona Coyotes are one step closer to finding a new home. The City Council voted unanimously (7-0) to support a public referendum taking place on May 16, 2023 regarding the Coyotes’ proposed arena and entertainment district in Tempe at Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive. “This was a...
