Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
R - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
BERY - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com
Is RxSight (RXST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
RXST - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question. RxSight, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1183 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com
Can Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
IMCR - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $61.11, gaining 6.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $77.67 indicates a 27.1% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Are Construction Stocks Lagging EMCOR Group (EME) This Year?
EME - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Emcor Group is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
GLP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question. Global Partners LP is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Signet (SIG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 25%
Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $68.27, gaining 3.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $85.50 indicates a 25.2% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Carnival (CCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
CCL - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th
SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days. Shore Bancshares Inc Price and Consensus. Shore Bancshares Inc price-consensus-chart | Shore Bancshares...
Zacks.com
Is RCI Hospitality (RICK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Mid-Cap ETFs Set to Outperform in a See-Saw Market
After the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, Wall Street is again caught in a nasty web of trading triggered by the Federal Reserve’s uncertain rate outlook. Investors fretted over the Fed’s rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession after the solid economic data. However, strong historical performance and a Santa Claus rally could unleash a rise in the stocks at December-end, which has proved to be a strong month for the stock market over the past 70 years. A Santa Claus rally refers to the increase in stock prices in the final week of the calendar year (i.e. between Christmas and New Year’s Day) that extends into the first two days of the New Year.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Utility Stocks to Stay Safe in a Likely Volatile Week
We are in the last month of a disappointing 2022. Record-high inflation and its consequence in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have pushed investors’ confidence down to its nadir. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
Humana (HUM) Rises 23% in Past 6 Months: More Room to Run?
HUM - Free Report) have gained 23.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 14.3%. The Medical sector has lost 1.2% but the S&P 500 composite inched up 0.1% in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $69.2 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.1 million.
Comments / 0