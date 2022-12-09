ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, TX

CBS19

Former Smith County constable convicted of theft gets probation

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the sentence. Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to five years' probation for stealing while serving an eviction notice at a Tyler home last year. Jurors reached the verdict Monday on...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mineola Man Accused Of Killing Cat

An indictment accuses Raymond David Phillips, 31, of Mineola, of killing a cat last September and using the animal’s head to assault the pet’s owner in Oklahoma. He is facing multiple charges in federal court, and Thursday was in Gregg County Jail Thursday. The federal indictment charges Phillips with arson, cruelty to animals, animal crushing, and simple assault. It states that Phillips willfully, maliciously tortured, and killed a person’s cat on Sept. 3 this year in Oklahoma. He then threw the cat’s head at the pet owner. In addition, the indictment states that Phillips burned personal property used in interstate commerce and an activity affecting interstate commerce.
MINEOLA, TX
ktbb.com

Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police

(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, TX
CBS19

Police: Man charged with human smuggling after Interstate 20 crash

KILGORE, Texas — A Huntsville, Alabama, man has been charged with human smuggling and is being held on a federal immigration detainer after Kilgore police say they uncovered evidence of human trafficking while responding to a crash on Interstate 20. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged with six counts of...
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Suspended Smith County Constable takes stand in trial

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The trial continued for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Thursday morning as he took the stand to testify in his own defense. He was charged with official oppression and theft of property related to an eviction he served in November 2021. Traylor-Harris testified that...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint

Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
TYLER, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust

OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
OVERTON, TX
