Former Smith County constable convicted of theft gets probation
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the sentence. Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to five years' probation for stealing while serving an eviction notice at a Tyler home last year. Jurors reached the verdict Monday on...
easttexasradio.com
Mineola Man Accused Of Killing Cat
An indictment accuses Raymond David Phillips, 31, of Mineola, of killing a cat last September and using the animal’s head to assault the pet’s owner in Oklahoma. He is facing multiple charges in federal court, and Thursday was in Gregg County Jail Thursday. The federal indictment charges Phillips with arson, cruelty to animals, animal crushing, and simple assault. It states that Phillips willfully, maliciously tortured, and killed a person’s cat on Sept. 3 this year in Oklahoma. He then threw the cat’s head at the pet owner. In addition, the indictment states that Phillips burned personal property used in interstate commerce and an activity affecting interstate commerce.
Mineola man accused of killing cat, assaulting person with its head in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA, USA — A Mineola man accused of killing a cat and using the animal's head to assault the pet's owner in Oklahoma is facing multiple charges in federal court. Raymond David Phillips, 31, was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday, where he remains jailed on federal charges, jail records show.
Prosecutors ask jurors to sentence convicted Smith County constable to 2 years in state jail
TYLER, Texas — Prosecutors on Friday asked for the maximum punishment for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris convicted of stealing several items during an eviction. Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of property theft by a public servant. Jurors convicted him of the charge after more than four hours...
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault after 13 minute jury deliberation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a […]
ktbb.com
Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police
(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
Police: Man charged with human smuggling after Interstate 20 crash
KILGORE, Texas — A Huntsville, Alabama, man has been charged with human smuggling and is being held on a federal immigration detainer after Kilgore police say they uncovered evidence of human trafficking while responding to a crash on Interstate 20. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged with six counts of...
2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
KLTV
Witness says suspended Smith County constable threatened his job
A Flint man charged in a shooting that left a man dead appeared in court Friday.
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
Suspended Smith County constable found guilty of stealing while serving eviction notice
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After over four hours of deliberations, a jury found suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice. Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public...
Suspended Smith County Constable takes stand in trial
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The trial continued for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Thursday morning as he took the stand to testify in his own defense. He was charged with official oppression and theft of property related to an eviction he served in November 2021. Traylor-Harris testified that...
Man accused of striking, killing Smith County deputy gets indicted on second charge
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from August 2022. A Dallas-area man accused of striking and killing Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos while driving intoxicated is facing an additional charge, according to court records. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, who has already been charged with...
Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint
Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
4 students receiving treatment following Tyler ISD bus crash on Loop 323, Lion Lane
TYLER, Texas — Four students are getting monitored and receiving treatment for injuries after a Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon. According to Tyler police, the bus was involved in a crash at the Northwest Loop 323 and Lion Lane. Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer...
KLTV
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
KLTV
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust
OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
CBS19
