ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Catalytic converter theft strands out-of-town family in KCMO hotel

By Grant Stephens
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCNEb_0jcb2lLF00

The theft of a catalytic converter made a tough trip harder for an out-of-town mother and father who were staying at a KCMO hotel while their son was being treated at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Joshua Hirschenhofer and his wife are in Kansas City while their nine-year-old son is in the hospital.

The theft of their their catalytic converter forced them to take cabs and Ubers back and forth from their hotel to the hospital.

"I can't just go to my son if they say, 'Hey you know your kid is on his way out right now. I need you to get to the hospital," Hirschenhofer said.

"I need to be able to go back and forth at random any time of the night, any time of the day. And unfortunately, that's not how it worked this week."

Thieves have targeted catalytic converters, but Hirschenhofer doesn't want people to get complacent.

He'd like to see more resources go to the investigation and prevention of stolen vehicles and the parts that make them run.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
CASS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in southern Kansas City early morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead. Officers say they were called to the area of Newton Avenue and 107th Street at around 4 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in a home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy