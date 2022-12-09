World Cup scores, updates: Croatia tops Brazil in penalty shootout, moves on to face Argentina-Netherlands winner

Read full article on original website
Gio Reyna upset details of World Cup issues not kept ‘in house’
Gio Reyna took to social media Monday to tell his side of the story concerning his limited participation for the
'Messi is our God': Lionel Messi inspires a worldwide pilgrimage to Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — His worshippers have come from Singapore and Los Angeles, from Egypt and Nigeria and Iraq. They've come in droves from all parts of Argentina, but also en masse from India. Almost a million people have descended on Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, and tens of thousands are here as devout followers of one man and one team, Lionel Messi and Argentina. Only a fraction of them, though — perhaps a minority — are Argentinean.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
