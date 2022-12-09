Effective: 2022-12-12 13:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-13 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may be slick, and freezing fog will add to the hazardous driving condition. Conditions have improved Monday afternoon, but freezing fog coverage is expected to expand overnight into Tuesday morning.

MORROW COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO